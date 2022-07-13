Ask LH: What Are Angel Numbers and How Do I Find Mine?

There is always some new trend cropping up on Instagram or TikTok that, upon further investigation, isn’t very new at all. Angel numbers are one such ‘trend’. But what are angel numbers and how do you find your own?

Have you been seeing digits like 333 and 777 all over your explore page or hearing people mention angel numbers like they’re some casual thing everyone just suddenly knows about?

I’m not sure what your TikTok feed looks like, but mine is flooded with tarot card readings, crystal discussions and angel numbers. Can you tell I’m an astrology gal?

But if you’re someone who isn’t in that spiritual world, you’re probably confused about what all of this is. But don’t worry, you can consider this week’s Ask LH your guide to all things angel numbers.

What are angel numbers?

Have you ever felt like a number is following you around? Or that you can’t help but see certain numbers everywhere you look?

Those, my friend, are what people are referring to when they talk about angel numbers.

To help break down what angel numbers are, tarot card reader @NatalieeNamaste explained:

“Angel numbers are divine, recurring numbers or messages that are sent to us from our angels to help guide us. I believe that the angels use numbers to catch our attention in times where we are on the right path or when we need guidance. There are many meanings to all of the angel numbers but the most important message that they all have in common is that our angels are with us and they are guiding us through our life’s journey.”

Basically, an angel number is a sequence of numbers you see frequently or at a specific time in your life. There are usually three or four numbers that repeat.

Most of the time they will just appear in mundane places, but the digits still manage to catch our attention because it feels special to see them in that sequence.

Maybe you’ve noticed you often look at the clock at 3:33 or 11:11 for some reason or you find yourself opening books to page 44 more often than other pages. If the appearance of a number in your life is so persistent that you start to really notice it, you could be finding one of these so-called angel numbers, which you can then interpret like you might a dream or a horoscope.

Sure, to some people this will just mean literally what it looks like, a sequence of numbers (or as a colleague has kindly pointed out, a potential case of the Baader-Meinhof Phenomenon). But to others, the reason why these numbers catch our attention is that they are believed to be messages from the spiritual realm to guide us with wisdom, clarity and insight.

“There’s a special feeling you get when you become aware of an angel number,” NatalieeNamaste added. “That’s the reason why some people are gravitating toward wanting to understand the meanings behind the angel numbers that are presented to them.”

Now, like dreams, angel numbers can be interpreted however you want, but there are a few standard interpretations most believers stick to. Let’s look at those.

How do you find your angel number?

I’m sure you’re probably wondering how to find out what your angel number is but it’s not that simple.

ELLE Australia spoke with Janelle Palibrk, an astrologer, about finding angel numbers. Palibrk said that there’s really no point in trying to search out angel numbers as they are meant to find you, not the other way around.

She suggested that these messages are meant to come to you at particular times in your life, so you can’t force the angels (or universe, or whatever you believe) to give you signs if they aren’t meant for you.

How to interpret angel numbers

While you can’t actively seek out angel numbers, there are a few that have basic meanings attached to them.

“Yes, there are angel numbers that are universally defined, but there are also personal meanings behind these numbers,” explained NatalieeNamaste.

The numbers you should look for right away, she said, are 111 and 555, “as they are both very significant in one’s spiritual journey.”

A little Googling revealed that 111 symbolises good news, abundance, and happiness, so seeing it means you’re about to experience something nice and you should stay open to new possibilities, per believers. A 555, NatalieeNamaste said, “indicates change and releasing patterns that are not aligning in one’s life and trusting that something better will come.”

NatalieeNamaste added that she believes as you gain self-awareness in your personal spiritual journey, you’ll start to see more numerical sequences that are meaningful for you. Interpret them as you will.

The number 222 can be about alignment, the number 333 could refer to support, and the number 444 is said to indicate protection. Interestingly, 666 is supposedly about reflection, not Satan, which is a pleasant surprise.

Number 777 is pretty obviously related to luck, while 888 is said to be about balance, and 999 is about release.

What do those mean to you? Only you know, so have fun figuring it all out.

What can you do with this new information?

Even if you think this stuff is super hokey and definitely not divine, do try to be open to daily reminders that you’re cared for and on the right track. If a sequence of numbers helps you remember you’re doing well and are heading for big things, great!

Ultimately, it doesn’t matter if the angel numbers come from heavenly beings or your own brain, what matters is what you get out of seeing them.