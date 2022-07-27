What Are the Most Underrated Fast Food Menu Items?

I had Taco Bell for the first time in my life last week. I know, I know. It’s not that I didn’t want to try Taco Bell. In fact, I’d argue the hype had built up so high, I could no longer lose my Taco Bell virginity in a casual way. The timing was just never been right until now.

But when it came to the critical moment of placing my order, I was ready. There was one menu item that stood out as the obvious choice to introduce my tastebuds to Taco Bell for the first time: The Crunchwrap Supreme. And guess what? It was exactly what I expected (in the best way).

As with the Crunchwrap Supreme, the signature items of most fast food chains are pretty obvious. If I took someone to Wendy’s for the first time, I’d make sure they got a Frosty. At Arby’s, they’d need to try the curly fries. But what about each chain’s most underrated menu items?

I want to hear which fast food orders you swear by, but that your friends would be surprised to learn are on the menu at all. Wendy’s chilli should be the establishment’s crowning achievement, but I feel like I’m constantly raising awareness about its mere existence. Or consider the surprising quality of Subway’s cookies, which are all too often underestimated. In recent years the superiority of McDonald’s coffee has become common knowledge, but there are still some late converts trickling in from the “America runs on Dunkin’” camp.

I’m asking you, worldly Lifehacker readers, to share in the comments what fast food items are tragically underrated. Then, I’ll round up your responses in a separate post, so your wisdom and secrets can reach (and sustain!) a wider audience. At the very least, I’ll go on an elite fast food tasting tour of my own. After trying Taco Bell, I really think I’m on a roll.