The Cheapest Places to Buy an Acre of Land in the U.S.

People buy land for a variety of reasons, including as an investment, or to (eventually) build a home. And like everything else right now, cost is a major factor for those determining where to purchase land, or whether they can afford to do so in the first place.

Of course, not all land is created equal, and the price of an acre (or five) depends on multiple factors, including it’s zoning, proximity to a city or town, and topography. This typically means that the cheapest available land (in the United States, at least) does not have utilities, and often, doesn’t have road access either.

Keeping those things in mind, here are some of the cheapest places in the U.S. to buy land.

Cheapest places in the United States to buy an acre of land

These locations are some of the least expensive places in the country to buy one acre of land:

Jasper County, Mississippi

Location: Southeast part of Mississippi, about 79 km east of Jackson

Total square miles: 676

Lowest price for one acre of land: $US1,251 ($1,737)

Luna County, New Mexico

Location: Southwest part of the state, about 60 km west of Las Cruces

Total square miles: 2,965 (Note: 30 acres belong to the Fort Sill Apache Tribe)

Lowest price for one acre of land: $US1,450 ($2,013)

Polk County, Florida

Location: Central Florida

Total square miles: 1,798

Lowest price for one acre of land: $US1,599 ($2,220)

Torrance County, New Mexico

Location: Centre of the state, about 64 km east of Albuquerque

Total square miles: 3,345

Lowest price for one acre of land: $US1,750 ($2,429)

Cheapest places in the United States to buy 5 acres of land

Here are some of the least expensive places to purchase five acres of land in the country:

Hudspeth County, Texas

Location: Westernmost corner of the state, about 47 km east of El Paso

Total square miles: 4,571

Lowest price per five acres of land: $US1,200 ($1,666)

Costilla County, Colorado

Location: Southwest part of the state, about 24 km east of Alamosa

Total square miles: 1,227 (Note: There are 633 acres of communal grazing land in the county)

Lowest price per five acres of land: $US2,495 ($3,464)