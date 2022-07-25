MasterChef at Home: The Ultimate Super Crispy Garlic Roast Potatoes

The latest season of MasterChef may be over, but that doesn’t mean the cooking has to end. And who are we to say no to crispy roast potatoes?

The 2022 MasterChef contestants gave us delicious dishes like ‘jammy’ eggs, ‘no-fail’ flatbread, pasta aglio e olio e peperoncino, one-pot Vietnamese curry, fried chicken, spring onion pancakes, comforting apple crumble and more. Best of all, we have this handy collection of the best recipes from the show, so you can try them for yourself.

As an added bonus, we have this crispy roast potato treat for you. Crispy. Roast. Potatoes. Our all-time favourite words. Because we really, REALLY love potatoes at Lifehacker Australia — just have a look at our ‘bible’ of tatty recipes.

So, without further ado, here is Montanna Hughes’ Super Crispy Garlic Roast Potatoes recipe. And it only takes 30 minutes!

How to make Super Crispy Garlic Roast Potatoes

Ingredients:

Potatoes

Butter

Olive oil

Garlic

Salt

Directions:

Start by peeling the potatoes and chopping them into large chunks.

Boil the potatoes in salted water for around 10 minutes or until completely tender but not falling apart.

Drain the water and add a knob of butter, a few tablespoons of olive oil, about two cloves of minced garlic and a pinch of salt.

Cover the pot with the lid and leave to sit for a minute or two for the butter to melt, then shake the pan so the edges of the potatoes start to break up and have a rough surface.

Lay out in either an air fryer or on a lined baking tray. Cook at 200C for 15-20 minutes until the potatoes are golden and crispy. If roasting, turn the potatoes half way through.

You can serve these crispy roast potatoes with whatever you like, but Montanna recommends topping the with some grated parmesan and aioli on the side.

Now, if you really fancy yourself as a whiz in the kitchen, entries are already open for the 2023 season of MasterChef. Maybe we’ll be sharing your tasty-yet-easy recipe next!