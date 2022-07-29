Everything Coming to Netflix, Stan, Prime Video, Disney+ and Binge in August

It’s August and there is a frightening amount of television to watch this month on our local streaming services.
Between the debut of The Sandman on Netflix, the return of Game of Thrones with House of the Dragon on Binge, and a new version of A League of Their Own on Prime Video, we’ll be hard pressed leaving our houses this month. And that’s before you factor in the double whammy of the new Marvel (She-Hulk: Attorney at Law) and Star Wars (Andor) series on Disney+.
Here’s everything you can find streaming on Netflix, Stan, Binge, Disney+, Paramount+ and Amazon Prime Video in August 2022.
What’s streaming on Netflix Australia in July?
The Sandman (5/8/2022)
After years of imprisonment, Morpheus – the King of Dreams – embarks on a journey across worlds to find what was stolen from him and restore his power.
Never Have I Ever – Season 3 (12/8/2022)
Devi and her friends may finally be single no more. But they’re about to learn that relationships come with a lot of self-discovery — and all the drama.
All synopsis are provided by Netflix.
Netflix’s full streaming list for August:
August 1
- Big Tree City
- Footloose
- Top Gun
- Mission: Impossible
- Mission: Impossible II
- Mission: Impossible III
- Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol
August 2
- Ricardo Quevado: Tomorrow Will Be Worse
August 3
- Good Morning, Veronica – Season 2
- Buba
- Don’t Blame Karma!
- Clusterf**k Woodstock ’99
August 4
- Lady Tamara
- Wedding Season
- Super Giant Robot Brothers
- KAKEGURUI TWIN
August 5
- The Sandman
- Carter
- Darlings
- Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie
August 6
- Reclaim
August 8
- Code Name: Emperor
- Team Zenko Go – Season 2
August 9
- I Just Killed My Dad
August 10
- Instant Dream Home
- Iron Chef Brazil
- Locke & Key – Season 3
- School Tals The Series
- Indian Matchmaking – Season 2
- Heartsong
- Bank Robbers: The Last Great Heist
- The Bureau of Magical Things – Season 2
- Rams
August 11
- Stay on Board: The Leo Baker Story
- DOTA: Dragon’s Blood: Book 3
August 12
- Never Have I Ever – Season 3
- A Model Family
- 13: The Musical
- Day Shift
August 15
- Deepa & Anoop
August 16
- Untold: Volume 2
- Untold: The Girlfriend Who Didn’t Exist
- Back to the Future
August 17
- High Heat
- Unsuspicious
- Look Both Ways
- Royalteen
August 18
- Inside the Mind of a Cat
- He-Man and the Masters of the Universe – Season 3
- Tekken: Bloodline
August 19
- Echoes
- Kleo
- The Girl in the Mirror (Alma)
- Glow Up – Season 4
- The Next 365 Days
- The Cuphead Show! Part 2
August 20
- Fullmetal Alchemist: The Revenge of Scar
August 23
- Chad and JT Go Deep
- Untold: The Rise and Fall of AND1
August 24
- Lost Ollie
- Mo
- Queer Eye: Brazil
- Selling The OC
- Under Fire
- Watch Out, We’re Mad
- Running with the Devil: The Wild World of John McAfee
- Superwog
August 25
- That’s Amor
- History 101 – Season 2
- Angry Birds: Summer Madness – Season 3
- Rilakkuma’s Theme Park Adventure
August 26
- Drive Hard: The Maloof Way
- Ludik
- Loving Adults
- Me Time
- Seoul Vibe
August 29
- Under Her Control
- Mighty Express – Season 7
August 30
- Untold: Operation Flagrant Foul
- I AM A KILLER – Season 3
August 31
- Family Secrets
- I Came By
- Club America vs Club America
August TBC
- Partner Track
- Delhi Crime – Season 2
- Twelve Minutes (Netflix Game)
- Heads Up! (Netflix Game)
- Rival Pirates (Netflix Game)
- Immortality (Netflix Game)
What’s streaming on Stan in August?
Power Book III: Raising Kanan (14/8/2022)
Set in the early 1990’s, the next chapter in the Power Universe tells the origin story of fan favourite character Kanan Stark and his entry into the criminal world through his mother, who ruthlessly runs the family’s drug empire. It stars MeKai Curtis in the titular role of Kanan and Tony Awards winner Patina Miller (Madam Secretary, The Hunger Games Franchise) as his mother, Raquel ‘Raq’ Thomas. As we enter season two, Raquel ‘Raq’ Thomas has gained control over the city’s drug trade, but her son is slipping away. Kanan Stark returns to Queens uncertain of his future with the family business, and because of Detective Howard’s lingering secret, he’s even more uncertain of his past.
Synopsis provided by Stan.
Stan’s full streaming list for August:
August 1
- Bridge and Tunnel – Season 2, Episode 4 (new episodes weekly)
- Drive My Car
- Mother! (2017)
- The Untouchables
August 2
- Better Call Saul – Season 6, Episode 11 (new episodes weekly)
- Rosalie Blum
August 3
- Contagion
- Just To Be Sure
August 4
- Hotel Europa – Season 1
- Code 404 – Season 3
- The Dancer
- Reign of the Supermen
- The Death of Superman
August 5
- The Resort – Season 1, Episode 4 (new episodes weekly)
- City on a Hill – Season 3, Episode 2 (new episodes weekly)
- Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath – Season 3
- The Spy Who Dumped Me
- Drag Race France – Season 1, Episode 7 (new episodes weekly)
- Canada’s Drag Race – Season 3, Episode 4 (new episodes weekly)
- Summer Camp Island – Season 2-3
- Scooby-Doo! Franken Creepy
August 6
- RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under – Season 2, Episode 2 (new episodes weekly)
- Dirty Harry
- The Queen of Spain
- Suicide Squad: Hell to Pay
- Sing
August 7
- Becoming Elizabeth – Season 1, Episode 8
- P-Valley – Season 2, Episode 9 (new episodes weekly)
- Catwoman
August 8
- Paradise Road
- An Unexpected Love
August 9
- Entourage
- 70 Big Ones
August 10
- From Prada to Nada
- Petra
August 11
- Hotel Rwanda
- God Exists, Her Name is Petrunya
August 12
- Trolls: Trollstopia – Season 2, Episodes 20-26
- Goodfellas
- Uncle Grandpa – Season 2
- Scooby-Doo! Haunted Holidays
August 13
- RuPaul’s Secret Celebrity Drag Race – Season 2, Episode 1
- Batman vs Robin
- City of Lies
August 14
- Raising Kanan – Season 2, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)
- The Happytime Murders
August 15
- Aurora
August 16
- Game Night
August 17
- The Defence – Season 3
- Flag Day
- Drag Race Philippines – Season 1, Episodes 1-2 (new episodes weekly)
- Drag Race Philippines Untucked – Season 1, Episodes 1-2 (new episodes weekly)
August 18
- That Damn Michael Che – Season 2
- Gremlins
- Elles
August 19
- Dragons: The Nine Realms – Season 1, Episodes 14-19
- Space Jam
- Traces – Season 1
- Scooby-Doo! Mecha Mutt Menace
August 20
- Sex & The City
- Sex & The City 2
- Justice League vs The Fatal Five
August 21
- The Life of the Party
August 22
- Welcome to Norway
- Tigers
August 23
- Rumour Has It
- Where Am I Going?
August 24
- The Meg
- Rosa’s Wedding
August 25
- Unfaithful – Season 2
- House of Ho – Season 2, Episodes 1-3 (new episodes weekly)
- Last House one the Left
- Out in the Open
August 26
- Den of Thieves
- I’m Not A Killer
- Scooby-Doo! Moon Monster Madness
August 27
- Rampage
- Batman: Gotham by Gaslight
August 28
- War (2007)
August 29
- The Paras: Men of War – Season 1
- The Uncovering
- The Vice of Hope
August 30
- The Shining (1980)
- Disco
August 31
- Force of Destiny
- Persona Non-Grata
August TBC
- The Princess (2022)
What’s streaming on Disney+ Australia in August?
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law (17/8/2022)
In Marvel Studios’ She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany) — an attorney specialising in superhuman-oriented legal cases — must navigate the complicated life of a single, 30-something who also happens to be a green 6-foot-7-inch super-powered hulk. The nine-episode comedy series welcomes a host of MCU vets, including Mark Ruffalo as Smart Hulk, Tim Roth as Emil Blonsky/the Abomination, and Benedict Wong as Wong, as well as Ginger Gonzaga, Josh Segarra, Jameela Jamil, Jon Bass and Renée Elise Goldsberry.
The Bear (31/8/2022)
The Bear follows Carmen ‘Carmy’ Berzatto (Jeremy Allen White), a young chef from the fine dining world, who comes home to Chicago to run his family sandwich shop — The Original Beef of Chicagoland — after a heartbreaking death in his family. A world away from what he’s used to, Carmy must balance the soul-crushing realities of small business ownership, his strong-willed and recalcitrant kitchen staff and his strained familial relationships, all while grappling with the impact of his brother’s suicide. The Bear is about food, family, the insanity of the grind, the beauty of Sense of Urgency and the steep slippery downsides. As Carmy fights to transform both The Original Beef of Chicagoland and himself, he works alongside a rough-around-the-edges kitchen crew that ultimately reveal themselves as his chosen family.
All synopsis are provided by Disney.
Disney+’s full streaming list for August:
August 3
- Lightyear
- Marvel Studios Assembled: The Making of Ms. Marvel
- The Villains of Valley View – Season 1
- The Ghost and Molly McGee – Season 1
August 5
- Prey
- We Are Freestyle Love Supreme
August 10
- I am Groot
- Maggie – Season 1, Episodes 1-3
August 12
- This Fool – Season 1
August 17
- She-Hulk: Attorney at Law (new episodes weekly)
- Eureka! – Season 1
August 19
- High Strung: Free Dance
August 24
- Fearless: The Inside Story of the AFLW
August 25
- Mike
August 26
- Million Dollar Moon Rock Heist
August 31
- The Bear
- Andor (new episodes weekly)
- PJ Masks – Season 5
New episodes in August:
- Alice’s Wonderland Bakery – Season 1
- American Dad – Season 17
- Big Mouth
- Black Rock Shooter Dawn Fall – Season 1
- Breeders – Season 3
- Family Guy – Season 20
- The Files of Young Kindaichi – Season 1
- High School Musical: The Musical: The Series – Season 3
- Lost Man Found
- The Old Man – Season 1
- Only Murders in the Building – Season 2
- Men on a Mission – Season 1
- Solar Opposites – Season 3
- Summer Time Rendering – Season 1
- Tomorrow, I’ll Be Someone’s Girlfriend – Season 1
What’s streaming on Binge in August?
House of the Dragon (22/8/2022)
The most anticipated television event of the year, based on George R.R. Martin’s fantasy novel Fire & Blood, which is set 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones, tells the story of House Targaryen.
Synopsis provided by Binge.
Binge’s full streaming list for August:
August 1
- Westworld – Season 4, Episode 6 (new episodes weekly)
- Real Housewives of Atlanta – Season 14, Finale
- Married To Medicine Atlanta – Season 9, Episode 4 (new episodes weekly)
- The Curse of Oak Island – Season 9
- Last Week Tonight With John Oliver – Season 9, Episode 18 (new episodes weekly)
- 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way – Season 3, Episode 13 (new episodes weekly)
- The Great Celebrity Bake Off – Season 4, Episode 3 (new episodes weekly)
- Gordon Ramsay’s Next Level Chef – Season 1, Episode 2 (new episodes weekly)
- Jersey Shore: Family Vacation – Season 5, Episode 16 (new episodes weekly)
- The State We’re In: Australia’s Border Story
- Days of Our Lives – Season 58, Episode 42 (new episodes daily)
- The Young & The Restless – Season 51, Episode 19 (new episodes daily)
- Coronation Street – Episode 10692 (new episodes daily)
- Emmerdale – Episode 9391 (new episodes daily)
- Eastenders – Episode 6524 (new episodes daily)
August 2
- Industry – Season 2, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)
- The Twelve – Season 1, Episode 7 (new episodes weekly)
- Below Deck Mediterranean – Season 7, Episode 4 (new episodes weekly)
- Below Deck: Sailing Yacht – Season 1, Episode 10 (new episodes weekly)
- Roswell, New Mexico – Season 4, Episode 8 (new episodes weekly)
- Bake Off: The Professionals – Season 6, Episode 8 (new episodes weekly)
- Expert Witness – Season 1, Episodes 11 & 12 (new episodes weekly)
- Richard Osman’s House of Games Night – Season 2, Episode 5 (new episodes weekly)
- Junior Bake Off – Season 7
- Her Majesty’s Prime Minister – Season 1
August 3
- What We Do In The Shadows – Season 4, Episode 5 (new episodes weekly)
- Our House – Season 1, Finale
- All Rise – Season 3, Episode 9 (new episodes weekly)
- Murdered At First Sight – Season 1, Episode 6 (new episodes weekly)
- Forged in Fire – Season 8, Episode 44 (new episodes weekly)
- Afterburn – Season 22, Episode 80 (new episodes weekly)
- 24 Hours in Emergency – Season 16
- Ren & Stimpy – Seasons 1-5
- 7 Little Johnstons – Seasons 1-3
- Hoarders – Season 13
August 4
- Reservation Dogs – Season 2, Episodes 1-2 (new episodes weekly)
- Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin – Season 1, Episodes 4-5 (new episodes weekly)
- The Real Houewives of Beverly Hills – Season 12, Episodes 13 (new episodes weekly)
- Elephant Hospital – Season 2
- The Great Pottery Throw Down – Season 5, Episode 4 (new episodes weekly)
- Celebrity Game Face – Season 3, Episode 7 (new episodes weekly)
- Buckhead Shore – Season 1, Episode 2 (new episodes weekly)
August 5
- Alone – Season 9, Finale
- American Horror Stories – Season 2, Episode 3 (new episodes weekly)
- Shameless – Seasons 1-11
- Rap Sh!t – Season 1, Episode 4 (new episodes weekly)
- Southern Charm – Season 8, Episode 7 (new episodes weekly)
- Gogglebox UK – Season 18, Episode 13 (new episodes weekly)
- Bottom Line – Season 22, Episode 80 (new episodes weekly)
- Joe Millionaire: For Richer Or Poorer – Season 1, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)
- The Many Saints of Newark
- Father Figures
August 6
- The Rehearsal – Season 1, Episode 4 (new episodes weekly)
- Real Time With Bill Maher – Season 20, Episode 22 (new episodes weekly)
- Life Below Zero – Season 9, Episode 6 (new episodes weekly)
- Lego DC Girls: Super Villain High
- Anger Management
- How Do You Know
August 7
- Around The World in 80 Days – Season 1, Episode 7 (new episodes weekly)
- The Jonathon Ross Show – Episode 18, Episode 5 (new episodes weekly)
- Death on the Nile (1978)
- Daddy Day Care
- Easy A
- Good Luck Chuck
August 8
- Diana
- Bruce Willis, The Unbreakable
- Are You The One? – Season 8
August 9
- The Great Canadian Bake Off – Season 2, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)
- Richard Osman’s House of Games Night – Season 2, Finale
- Buying and Selling – Season 5
August 10
- Awkward – Seasons 1-5
- Smiley Face Killers: The Hunt For Justice – Season 1
August 11
- The Wild Thornberrys – Seasons 1-3
August 12
- Alone: Frozen – Season 1 (new episodes weekly)
- Two and Half Men – Seasons 1-12
- Caddyshack
August 13
- Jack and Jill
- Annabelle
August 14
- Around The World in 80 Days – Season 1, Finale
August 15
- Untold: The Disappearance of Shannon Matthews – Season 1
August 16
- Clifford The Big Red Dog
August 17
- Faking It – Seasons 1-3
- Mathis Family Matters – Season 1
August 18
- Jodie Foster, Hollywood Under The Skin
August 19
- Invictus
- The Boy
August 20
- New York Minute
- The Rainmaker
- Project X
August 22
- House of the Dragon – Season 1, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)
August 23
- Great British History Hunters – Season 1
August 24
- Sherwood – Season 1, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)
August 26
- Back On The Record With Bob Costas – Season 1
- The Curse of Oak Island Specials – Season 9
- The Dressmaker
- IT: Chapter Two
August 27
- Talking Tom and Friends – Season 4
- Uncharted
August 28
- Alone: The Skills Challenge – Season 1, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)
- Diana: The Ultimate Truth
August 30
- MTV Video Music Awards 2022
- Legendary Castles – Season 1
- Charles I: To Kill A King – Season 1
August 31
- Beseiged Fortresses, Legendary Battles – Season 1
- Location, Location, Location Australia – Season 2
What’s streaming on Prime Video Australia in August?
A League of Their Own (12/8/2022)
A League of Their Own evokes the joyful spirit of Penny Marshall’s beloved classic, while widening the lens to tell the story of an entire generation of women who dreamed of playing professional baseball, both in and outside of the AAGPBL. The show follows Carson (Abbi Jacobson) and Max (Chanté Adams) and a new ensemble of sharp and hilarious characters as they carve their paths toward the field, along the way finding their teams and themselves.
Thirteen Lives (5/8/2022)
Thirteen Lives recounts the incredible true story of the tremendous global effort to rescue a Thai soccer team who become trapped in the Tham Luang cave during an unexpected rainstorm. Faced with insurmountable odds, a team of the world’s most skilled and experienced divers — uniquely able to navigate the maze of flooded, narrow cave tunnels — join with Thai forces and more than 10,000 volunteers to attempt a harrowing rescue of the 12 boys and their coach. With impossibly high stakes and the entire world watching, the group embarks on their most challenging dive yet, showcasing the limitlessness of the human spirit in the process.
All synopsis are provided by Prime Video.
Prime Video Australia’s full streaming list for August:
August 1
- Sing
- The Chocolate War
- Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby
August 3
- The Great Gatsby
August 4
- All or Nothing: Arsenal – Season 1
August 5
- The Outlaws – Season 2
- Thirteen Lives (2022)
August 12
- Cyrano
- The Paper Tigers
- A League of Their Own – Season 1
- Cosmic Love – Season 1
August 19
- Making The Cut – Season 3
August 24
- Room
August 26
- Samaritan
- Downton Abbey 2
- Untrapped: The Story of Lil Baby
August 27
- Uncharted
Start streaming on Prime Video.
This article will be updated with Paramount+’s August titles when available.
It’s a pretty stacked month of new movies and series on streaming. What will you be watching first?
If you missed some of the highlights from July you can check out the full list here.
