Everything Coming to Netflix, Stan, Prime Video, Disney+ and Binge in August

It’s August and there is a frightening amount of television to watch this month on our local streaming services.

Between the debut of The Sandman on Netflix, the return of Game of Thrones with House of the Dragon on Binge, and a new version of A League of Their Own on Prime Video, we’ll be hard pressed leaving our houses this month. And that’s before you factor in the double whammy of the new Marvel (She-Hulk: Attorney at Law) and Star Wars (Andor) series on Disney+.

Here’s everything you can find streaming on Netflix, Stan, Binge, Disney+, Paramount+ and Amazon Prime Video in August 2022.

What’s streaming on Netflix Australia in July?

The Sandman (5/8/2022)

After years of imprisonment, Morpheus – the King of Dreams – embarks on a journey across worlds to find what was stolen from him and restore his power.

Never Have I Ever – Season 3 (12/8/2022)

Devi and her friends may finally be single no more. But they’re about to learn that relationships come with a lot of self-discovery — and all the drama.

Netflix’s full streaming list for August:

August 1

Big Tree City

Footloose

Top Gun

Mission: Impossible

Mission: Impossible II

Mission: Impossible III

Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol

August 2

Ricardo Quevado: Tomorrow Will Be Worse

August 3

Good Morning, Veronica – Season 2

Buba

Don’t Blame Karma!

Clusterf**k Woodstock ’99

August 4

Lady Tamara

Wedding Season

Super Giant Robot Brothers

KAKEGURUI TWIN

August 5

The Sandman

Carter

Darlings

Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie

August 6

Reclaim

August 8

Code Name: Emperor

Team Zenko Go – Season 2

August 9

I Just Killed My Dad

August 10

Instant Dream Home

Iron Chef Brazil

Locke & Key – Season 3

School Tals The Series

Indian Matchmaking – Season 2

Heartsong

Bank Robbers: The Last Great Heist

The Bureau of Magical Things – Season 2

Rams

August 11

Stay on Board: The Leo Baker Story

DOTA: Dragon’s Blood: Book 3

August 12

Never Have I Ever – Season 3

A Model Family

13: The Musical

Day Shift

August 15

Deepa & Anoop

August 16

Untold: Volume 2

Untold: The Girlfriend Who Didn’t Exist

Back to the Future

August 17

High Heat

Unsuspicious

Look Both Ways

Royalteen

August 18

Inside the Mind of a Cat

He-Man and the Masters of the Universe – Season 3

Tekken: Bloodline

August 19

Echoes

Kleo

The Girl in the Mirror (Alma)

Glow Up – Season 4

The Next 365 Days

The Cuphead Show! Part 2

August 20

Fullmetal Alchemist: The Revenge of Scar

August 23

Chad and JT Go Deep

Untold: The Rise and Fall of AND1

August 24

Lost Ollie

Mo

Queer Eye: Brazil

Selling The OC

Under Fire

Watch Out, We’re Mad

Running with the Devil: The Wild World of John McAfee

Superwog

August 25

That’s Amor

History 101 – Season 2

Angry Birds: Summer Madness – Season 3

Rilakkuma’s Theme Park Adventure

August 26

Drive Hard: The Maloof Way

Ludik

Loving Adults

Me Time

Seoul Vibe

August 29

Under Her Control

Mighty Express – Season 7

August 30

Untold: Operation Flagrant Foul

I AM A KILLER – Season 3

August 31

Family Secrets

I Came By

Club America vs Club America

August TBC

Partner Track

Delhi Crime – Season 2

Twelve Minutes (Netflix Game)

Heads Up! (Netflix Game)

Rival Pirates (Netflix Game)

Immortality (Netflix Game)

What’s streaming on Stan in August?

Power Book III: Raising Kanan (14/8/2022)

Set in the early 1990’s, the next chapter in the Power Universe tells the origin story of fan favourite character Kanan Stark and his entry into the criminal world through his mother, who ruthlessly runs the family’s drug empire. It stars MeKai Curtis in the titular role of Kanan and Tony Awards winner Patina Miller (Madam Secretary, The Hunger Games Franchise) as his mother, Raquel ‘Raq’ Thomas. As we enter season two, Raquel ‘Raq’ Thomas has gained control over the city’s drug trade, but her son is slipping away. Kanan Stark returns to Queens uncertain of his future with the family business, and because of Detective Howard’s lingering secret, he’s even more uncertain of his past.

Stan’s full streaming list for August:

August 1

Bridge and Tunnel – Season 2, Episode 4 (new episodes weekly)

Drive My Car

Mother! (2017)

The Untouchables

August 2

Better Call Saul – Season 6, Episode 11 (new episodes weekly)

Rosalie Blum

August 3

Contagion

Just To Be Sure

August 4

Hotel Europa – Season 1

Code 404 – Season 3

The Dancer

Reign of the Supermen

The Death of Superman

August 5

The Resort – Season 1, Episode 4 (new episodes weekly)

City on a Hill – Season 3, Episode 2 (new episodes weekly)

Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath – Season 3

The Spy Who Dumped Me

Drag Race France – Season 1, Episode 7 (new episodes weekly)

Canada’s Drag Race – Season 3, Episode 4 (new episodes weekly)

Summer Camp Island – Season 2-3

Scooby-Doo! Franken Creepy

August 6

RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under – Season 2, Episode 2 (new episodes weekly)

Dirty Harry

The Queen of Spain

Suicide Squad: Hell to Pay

Sing

August 7

Becoming Elizabeth – Season 1, Episode 8

P-Valley – Season 2, Episode 9 (new episodes weekly)

Catwoman

August 8

Paradise Road

An Unexpected Love

August 9

Entourage

70 Big Ones

August 10

From Prada to Nada

Petra

August 11

Hotel Rwanda

God Exists, Her Name is Petrunya

August 12

Trolls: Trollstopia – Season 2, Episodes 20-26

Goodfellas

Uncle Grandpa – Season 2

Scooby-Doo! Haunted Holidays

August 13

RuPaul’s Secret Celebrity Drag Race – Season 2, Episode 1

Batman vs Robin

City of Lies

August 14

Raising Kanan – Season 2, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)

The Happytime Murders

August 15

Aurora

August 16

Game Night

August 17

The Defence – Season 3

Flag Day

Drag Race Philippines – Season 1, Episodes 1-2 (new episodes weekly)

Drag Race Philippines Untucked – Season 1, Episodes 1-2 (new episodes weekly)

August 18

That Damn Michael Che – Season 2

Gremlins

Elles

August 19

Dragons: The Nine Realms – Season 1, Episodes 14-19

Space Jam

Traces – Season 1

Scooby-Doo! Mecha Mutt Menace

August 20

Sex & The City

Sex & The City 2

Justice League vs The Fatal Five

August 21

The Life of the Party

August 22

Welcome to Norway

Tigers

August 23

Rumour Has It

Where Am I Going?

August 24

The Meg

Rosa’s Wedding

August 25

Unfaithful – Season 2

House of Ho – Season 2, Episodes 1-3 (new episodes weekly)

Last House one the Left

Out in the Open

August 26

Den of Thieves

I’m Not A Killer

Scooby-Doo! Moon Monster Madness

August 27

Rampage

Batman: Gotham by Gaslight

August 28

War (2007)

August 29

The Paras: Men of War – Season 1

The Uncovering

The Vice of Hope

August 30

The Shining (1980)

Disco

August 31

Force of Destiny

Persona Non-Grata

August TBC

The Princess (2022)

What’s streaming on Disney+ Australia in August?

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law (17/8/2022)

In Marvel Studios’ She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany) — an attorney specialising in superhuman-oriented legal cases — must navigate the complicated life of a single, 30-something who also happens to be a green 6-foot-7-inch super-powered hulk. The nine-episode comedy series welcomes a host of MCU vets, including Mark Ruffalo as Smart Hulk, Tim Roth as Emil Blonsky/the Abomination, and Benedict Wong as Wong, as well as Ginger Gonzaga, Josh Segarra, Jameela Jamil, Jon Bass and Renée Elise Goldsberry.

The Bear (31/8/2022)

The Bear follows Carmen ‘Carmy’ Berzatto (Jeremy Allen White), a young chef from the fine dining world, who comes home to Chicago to run his family sandwich shop — The Original Beef of Chicagoland — after a heartbreaking death in his family. A world away from what he’s used to, Carmy must balance the soul-crushing realities of small business ownership, his strong-willed and recalcitrant kitchen staff and his strained familial relationships, all while grappling with the impact of his brother’s suicide. The Bear is about food, family, the insanity of the grind, the beauty of Sense of Urgency and the steep slippery downsides. As Carmy fights to transform both The Original Beef of Chicagoland and himself, he works alongside a rough-around-the-edges kitchen crew that ultimately reveal themselves as his chosen family.

Disney+’s full streaming list for August:

August 3

Lightyear

Marvel Studios Assembled: The Making of Ms. Marvel

The Villains of Valley View – Season 1

The Ghost and Molly McGee – Season 1

August 5

Prey

We Are Freestyle Love Supreme

August 10

I am Groot

Maggie – Season 1, Episodes 1-3

August 12

This Fool – Season 1

August 17

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law (new episodes weekly)

Eureka! – Season 1

August 19

High Strung: Free Dance

August 24

Fearless: The Inside Story of the AFLW

August 25

Mike

August 26

Million Dollar Moon Rock Heist

August 31

The Bear

Andor (new episodes weekly)

PJ Masks – Season 5

New episodes in August:

Alice’s Wonderland Bakery – Season 1

American Dad – Season 17

Big Mouth

Black Rock Shooter Dawn Fall – Season 1

Breeders – Season 3

Family Guy – Season 20

The Files of Young Kindaichi – Season 1

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series – Season 3

Lost Man Found

The Old Man – Season 1

Only Murders in the Building – Season 2

Men on a Mission – Season 1

Solar Opposites – Season 3

Summer Time Rendering – Season 1

Tomorrow, I’ll Be Someone’s Girlfriend – Season 1

What’s streaming on Binge in August?

House of the Dragon (22/8/2022)

The most anticipated television event of the year, based on George R.R. Martin’s fantasy novel Fire & Blood, which is set 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones, tells the story of House Targaryen.

Binge’s full streaming list for August:

August 1

Westworld – Season 4, Episode 6 (new episodes weekly)

Real Housewives of Atlanta – Season 14, Finale

Married To Medicine Atlanta – Season 9, Episode 4 (new episodes weekly)

The Curse of Oak Island – Season 9

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver – Season 9, Episode 18 (new episodes weekly)

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way – Season 3, Episode 13 (new episodes weekly)

The Great Celebrity Bake Off – Season 4, Episode 3 (new episodes weekly)

Gordon Ramsay’s Next Level Chef – Season 1, Episode 2 (new episodes weekly)

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation – Season 5, Episode 16 (new episodes weekly)

The State We’re In: Australia’s Border Story

Days of Our Lives – Season 58, Episode 42 (new episodes daily)

The Young & The Restless – Season 51, Episode 19 (new episodes daily)

Coronation Street – Episode 10692 (new episodes daily)

Emmerdale – Episode 9391 (new episodes daily)

Eastenders – Episode 6524 (new episodes daily)

August 2

Industry – Season 2, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)

The Twelve – Season 1, Episode 7 (new episodes weekly)

Below Deck Mediterranean – Season 7, Episode 4 (new episodes weekly)

Below Deck: Sailing Yacht – Season 1, Episode 10 (new episodes weekly)

Roswell, New Mexico – Season 4, Episode 8 (new episodes weekly)

Bake Off: The Professionals – Season 6, Episode 8 (new episodes weekly)

Expert Witness – Season 1, Episodes 11 & 12 (new episodes weekly)

Richard Osman’s House of Games Night – Season 2, Episode 5 (new episodes weekly)

Junior Bake Off – Season 7

Her Majesty’s Prime Minister – Season 1

August 3

What We Do In The Shadows – Season 4, Episode 5 (new episodes weekly)

Our House – Season 1, Finale

All Rise – Season 3, Episode 9 (new episodes weekly)

Murdered At First Sight – Season 1, Episode 6 (new episodes weekly)

Forged in Fire – Season 8, Episode 44 (new episodes weekly)

Afterburn – Season 22, Episode 80 (new episodes weekly)

24 Hours in Emergency – Season 16

Ren & Stimpy – Seasons 1-5

7 Little Johnstons – Seasons 1-3

Hoarders – Season 13

August 4

Reservation Dogs – Season 2, Episodes 1-2 (new episodes weekly)

Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin – Season 1, Episodes 4-5 (new episodes weekly)

The Real Houewives of Beverly Hills – Season 12, Episodes 13 (new episodes weekly)

Elephant Hospital – Season 2

The Great Pottery Throw Down – Season 5, Episode 4 (new episodes weekly)

Celebrity Game Face – Season 3, Episode 7 (new episodes weekly)

Buckhead Shore – Season 1, Episode 2 (new episodes weekly)

August 5

Alone – Season 9, Finale

American Horror Stories – Season 2, Episode 3 (new episodes weekly)

Shameless – Seasons 1-11

Rap Sh!t – Season 1, Episode 4 (new episodes weekly)

Southern Charm – Season 8, Episode 7 (new episodes weekly)

Gogglebox UK – Season 18, Episode 13 (new episodes weekly)

Bottom Line – Season 22, Episode 80 (new episodes weekly)

Joe Millionaire: For Richer Or Poorer – Season 1, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)

The Many Saints of Newark

Father Figures

August 6

The Rehearsal – Season 1, Episode 4 (new episodes weekly)

Real Time With Bill Maher – Season 20, Episode 22 (new episodes weekly)

Life Below Zero – Season 9, Episode 6 (new episodes weekly)

Lego DC Girls: Super Villain High

Anger Management

How Do You Know

August 7

Around The World in 80 Days – Season 1, Episode 7 (new episodes weekly)

The Jonathon Ross Show – Episode 18, Episode 5 (new episodes weekly)

Death on the Nile (1978)

Daddy Day Care

Easy A

Good Luck Chuck

August 8

Diana

Bruce Willis, The Unbreakable

Are You The One? – Season 8

August 9

The Great Canadian Bake Off – Season 2, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)

Richard Osman’s House of Games Night – Season 2, Finale

Buying and Selling – Season 5

August 10

Awkward – Seasons 1-5

Smiley Face Killers: The Hunt For Justice – Season 1

August 11

The Wild Thornberrys – Seasons 1-3

August 12

Alone: Frozen – Season 1 (new episodes weekly)

Two and Half Men – Seasons 1-12

Caddyshack

August 13

Jack and Jill

Annabelle

August 14

Around The World in 80 Days – Season 1, Finale

August 15

Untold: The Disappearance of Shannon Matthews – Season 1

August 16

Clifford The Big Red Dog

August 17

Faking It – Seasons 1-3

Mathis Family Matters – Season 1

August 18

Jodie Foster, Hollywood Under The Skin

August 19

Invictus

The Boy

August 20

New York Minute

The Rainmaker

Project X

August 22

House of the Dragon – Season 1, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)

August 23

Great British History Hunters – Season 1

August 24

Sherwood – Season 1, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)

August 26

Back On The Record With Bob Costas – Season 1

The Curse of Oak Island Specials – Season 9

The Dressmaker

IT: Chapter Two

August 27

Talking Tom and Friends – Season 4

Uncharted

August 28

Alone: The Skills Challenge – Season 1, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)

Diana: The Ultimate Truth

August 30

MTV Video Music Awards 2022

Legendary Castles – Season 1

Charles I: To Kill A King – Season 1

August 31

Beseiged Fortresses, Legendary Battles – Season 1

Location, Location, Location Australia – Season 2

What’s streaming on Prime Video Australia in August?

A League of Their Own (12/8/2022)

A League of Their Own evokes the joyful spirit of Penny Marshall’s beloved classic, while widening the lens to tell the story of an entire generation of women who dreamed of playing professional baseball, both in and outside of the AAGPBL. The show follows Carson (Abbi Jacobson) and Max (Chanté Adams) and a new ensemble of sharp and hilarious characters as they carve their paths toward the field, along the way finding their teams and themselves.

Thirteen Lives (5/8/2022)

Thirteen Lives recounts the incredible true story of the tremendous global effort to rescue a Thai soccer team who become trapped in the Tham Luang cave during an unexpected rainstorm. Faced with insurmountable odds, a team of the world’s most skilled and experienced divers — uniquely able to navigate the maze of flooded, narrow cave tunnels — join with Thai forces and more than 10,000 volunteers to attempt a harrowing rescue of the 12 boys and their coach. With impossibly high stakes and the entire world watching, the group embarks on their most challenging dive yet, showcasing the limitlessness of the human spirit in the process.

Prime Video Australia’s full streaming list for August:

August 1

Sing

The Chocolate War

Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby

August 3

The Great Gatsby

August 4

All or Nothing: Arsenal – Season 1

August 5

The Outlaws – Season 2

Thirteen Lives (2022)

August 12

Cyrano

The Paper Tigers

A League of Their Own – Season 1

Cosmic Love – Season 1

August 19

Making The Cut – Season 3

August 24

Room

August 26

Samaritan

Downton Abbey 2

Untrapped: The Story of Lil Baby

August 27

Uncharted

It’s a pretty stacked month of new movies and series on streaming. What will you be watching first?

If you missed some of the highlights from July you can check out the full list here.