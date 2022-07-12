State of Origin 2022: When and Where to Watch Game 3

The legendary rivalry between Queensland and New South Wales is back for 2022. With Game 3 in the 2022 State of Origin coming up, here’s everything you need to know.

When does the 2022 State of Origin kick-off?

While all three games of the 2021 State of Origin took place in QLD due to COVID-19 lockdowns and restrictions, things are spread out across the country this year.

Here are the match details for the 2022 State of Origin:

Game I: Wednesday, June 8 at Accor Stadium, Sydney NSW

Game II: Sunday, June 26 at Optus Stadium, Perth WA

Game III: Wednesday, July 13 at 8:10 pm AEST, Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane QLD

Where can I watch the games on TV?

The State of Origin games are broadcast live on Channel 9 and 9Now.

Kayo Sports also has replays of previous series if you want to catch up on some history over there.

Can I get tickets to State of Origin 2022?

With borders back open again fans from all around Australia can attend State of Origin games in person again.

Tickets for the 2022 games are currently sold out on the NRL website, but keep this link handy for next year’s series.

Who are the reigning winners?

In the two 2022 State of Origin games so far we had QLD winning game 1 with 16-10 and NSW taking home game 2 with 44-12.

That means Game 3 will once again be a decider with either team having a chance at taking home the trophy.

If you’re wondering who the reigning champions from last year are, the NSW Blues took home the shield in 2021. The Blues won two of the three games with QLD stepping up in Game III to prevent a clean sweep.

Overall, QLD is in the lead with 22 wins compared to NSW’s 16. There have been two draws.

Who is playing in the State of Origin this year?

Wondering which players you’ll be seeing on the field at the State of Origin this year? Here is the lineup for each team in Game 3.

New South Wales:

James Tedesco (c)

Brian To’o

Matt Burton

Stephen Crichton

Daniel Tupou

Jarome Luai

Nathan Cleary

Jacob Saifiti

Api Koroisau

Jake Trbojevic

Cameron Murray

Liam Martin

Isaah Yeo

Damien Cook

Angus Crichton

Junior Paulo

Siosifa Talakai

Jack Wighton (reserve)

Dale Finucane (reserve)

Queensland:

Kalyn Ponga

Selwyn Cobbo

Valentine Holmes

Dane Gagai

Corey Oates

Tom Dearden

Daly Cherry-Evans (c)

Lindsay Collins

Ben Hunt

Josh Papalii

Kurt Capewell

Jeremiah Nanai

Tino Fa’asuamaleaui

Harry Grant

Jai Arrow

Patrick Carrigan

Tom Gilbert

Tom Flegler (reserve)

Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow (reserve)

How about the Women’s State of Origin?

You can also nab tickets to the Women’s State of Origin game here.

The event will take place at GIO Stadium, Canberra, on Friday, June 24.

What other updates should I know about?

State of Origin is huge for food promos. This year you can indulge in blue and maroon Krispy Kremes, as well as Pizza Hut slices drizzled in team-inspired coloured sauces (yeah, there’s blue sauce).

And if you’d like to cook some sports-appropriate snacks at home, may we suggest these air fried sausage rolls?

For more on where you can tune into the NRL season in Australia, read on here.

