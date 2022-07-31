Allens’ Kirks Collab Creates Lollies That Taste Like Lemonade, Creaming Soda And Pasito

That’s right, two Snacktakus from Kotaku in as many days. It’s a snack food week, and today we’re talking about Allens and Kirks.

Lollymaker Allens is launching a range of lollies based on popular Kirks soft drinks, and they’ll come in three flavours: Lemonade, Creaming Soda, and Pasito. They’ll come in 170g packs and will have an RRP of $3.60 at major supermarkets and convenience retailers from mid-August.

Alright, let’s dig into this a little here. It looks like they’ve just replaced the cola bottle lollies in the Party Mix with ones based on Kirks flavours. Which is fine, that works, and it gives them a little local personality. Kirks is a drinks company that was founded in Queensland in the mid-1800s. These days it’s owned by Coca-Cola Europacific Partners.

My question is: are we happy with the three chosen flavours? Lemonade, Creaming Soda, and Pasito are probably the most recognisable Kirks flavours. They’re available in every state and appeal to the widest possible Australian palate. But what about some of the other Kirks flavours? I don’t know if Big Sars would make a great lolly, but the Lemon Squash, Portello, and Old Stoney Ginger Beer make a pretty strong case for themselves.

And what about the regional varietals? The Ginger Ale you can only get in Queensland? The Fruita you can only get in Victoria and Tassie? The Sno Drop creaming soda you can only get in South Australia and the Territory (and maybe Victoria, depending on who you ask, but I’ve never seen it)? The Kole Beer from Western Australia?

Seriously, WA readers, can you tell me what Kole Beer tastes like? I’d legitimately never heard of it before I started writing this piece. I need your help on this one. Would it make a good lolly? Does it even make a good soft drink? Hit us up in the comments.

Anyway, we’ve reached out to Allens to ask if we could possibly have a bag of the Kirks lollies. Ruby and I will scoff them down and try to provide a comprehensive review under the influence of an intense sugar rush.