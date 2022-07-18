From Bondi to Cottesloe, Here’s Your 2022 Guide to Sculpture by the Sea

Get ready to feel cultured because the iconic Sculpture by the Sea is returning to our coastlines in 2022/2023. That’s right, the world’s largest free-to-the-public art sculpture exhibition is back and better than ever, with over 100 works featured across Bondi and Cottesloe.

For those keen to check out the works, here is your guide on everything Sculpture by the Sea 2022, from when the event is running to how you can get there.

What is Sculpture by the Sea?

In case you didn’t already know, Sculpture by the Sea is one of Sydney’s most popular events featuring over 100 sculptures from worldwide artists while attracting some 500,000 visitors.

Staged on the iconic (and beautiful) Bondi to Tamarama coastal walk, members of the public are able to gander at incredible sculptures and equally-incredible ocean views.

Originally launching in 1997, the Bondi exhibition has showcased over 2,400 sculptures, and Cottesloe has exhibited around 600.

Wait, the exhibition isn’t just held at Bondi?

That’s right. After the popularity of the Bondi exhibit, Sculpture by the Sea Cottesloe was launched in 2005 on the Indian Ocean coastline in Perth. It attracts around 220,000 visitors and features over 70 sculptures.

Both exhibitions launch the careers of many emerging sculptors and give the chance for more senior sculptures to find a new audience.

What are the dates for Sculpture by the Sea 2022?

The free to public exhibition usually runs for three weeks each spring at Bondi and for two weeks each March in Cottesloe.

This year, the Sculpture by the Sea 2022 Bondi exhibition will begin on October 21 and end on November 7, 2022.

The Cottesloe exhibition will run from March 3 to March 20, 2023.

Which beach hosts Sculpture by the Sea?

Bondi

As we touched on earlier, the 24th annual Sculpture by the Sea exhibition is returning to the Bondi to Tamarama Beach coastal walk, meaning you can take in some incredible art while taking in breathtaking ocean views. You can find the full map of the art walk here.

The three-week exhibition transforms the coastal walk into a 2 km-long sculpture park. Pretty impressive, no?

Cottlesloe

The 19th annual Sculpture by the Sea Cottesloe exhibition is staged on the gorgeous Cottesloe Beach, Western Australia.

Unlike Bondi, the Cottesloe exhibit stays on one beach, with art sculptures positioned from the sea wall all the way up along the beach towards North Cottesloe and on the surrounding grassland. You can read more about it here.

How do you get to Sculpture by the Sea?

Cottesloe

Bus and train: According to Sculpture by the Sea, there will be regular Transperth bus and train services to Cottesloe Beach. You can find more information on the Transperth timetables.

Free rail to beach: The ‘Cott Cat’ shuttle bus is a free service that runs between Cottesloe train station and Cottesloe beachfront. The shuttle meets every train from Cottesloe train station on the Perth to Fremantle line between 10:30 am to 6:00 pm daily for the duration of the event. It will return to the station from the beach in 15-minute intervals.

Parking: Parking at the beach will be hard to find, so Sculpture by the Sea suggests parking your car at the Cottesloe Station and catching the Cott Cat to and from the beach.

Drop-off zone: If you want to picnic around the sculptures, there will be a picnic drop-off and pick-up zone on Marine Parade from Monday – Saturday, 5:00 pm-7:30 pm.

Access to the beach itself can be made from the ramps or stairs at different locations along Marine Parade.

Bondi

With up to 500,000 visitors expected at the Bondi event, Sculpture by the Sea recommends going via public transport, as there will be limited parking and road closures in surrounding areas.

Train: The closest train station to the event is Bondi Junction on the T4 Eastern Suburbs and Illawarra Line. You can get on a T4 Line service from Central, Town Hall, Redfern and Sydenham stations. You can catch a bus from the station or walk down to the beach. You can also catch a train directly into the city and then catch a bus that runs to Bondi Beach to avoid crowds at the station.

Bus: Route 333 and 380 bus services will run regularly down to Bondi Beach from Bondi Junction. You can also catch route 381 to Tamarama and start the walk from there. Route 333 also runs from Circular Quay and stops along Elizabeth St and Oxford St. After the event, route 381 runs from Tamarama to Bondi Junction.

Bike: If you want to skip all the public transport commotion, you can ride your bike to the event.

If you’re a local, keep in mind that there will be road closures, so look here to plan ahead.

If all this talk of beautiful coastlines has got you wondering, here are the 20 best beaches in Australia.