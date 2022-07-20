The 2022 NRL Grand Final Is Fast Approaching, Here’s What You Need to Know

It’s hard to believe, but the end of another footy season is approaching. On Sunday, October 2, the NRL Premiership will come to a close, and as per usual, we’re expecting an incredible game. Here’s your complete guide to the NRL Grand Final for 2022 — however you’re planning to watch the game – and all the latest updates we’ve received on when and where the event will be held this year.

Where will the 2022 NRL Grand Final be played?

You may recall that in 2021, there was a little back and forth on the location of the NRL Grand Final due to COVID-19 restrictions. In the end, the event was held in Brisbane.

Reports state that Queensland is keen to host the event again rather than see it return to Sydney, but we haven’t had any confirmation on this just yet.

What time is the Grand Final on NRL 2022?

If you’re keen to mark your calendars, we can tell you the NRL Grand Final will be held on October 2, 2022. Start times are yet to be announced, but last year, the event kicked off at 6.30 pm local time and 7.30 pm for Sydney and Melbourne.

Who won the NRL Grand Final in 2021?

In 2021 we saw the Penrith Panthers and South Sydney Rabbitohs go head to head in the final match of the NRL season, and the Panthers emerged victorious at 14-12.

Which teams are playing this year?

We’re still a way off from the 2022 NRL Grand Final, so there’s a lot of time before we know who is going to be competing in that match. However, according to the current ladder, the teams seeming most likely to make the final stages of the 2022 NRL comp include: the Panthers, Cowboys, Sharks, Storm, Broncos, Eels, Rabbitohs and Sea Eagles.

Who has won the most Grand Finals in NRL?

Keen to know how your team has fared over the years? There are a few teams that really stand out when it comes to the number of premiership wins they’ve taken out.

The South Sydney Rabbitohs are clear winners here with 21 titles, followed by the Roosters and St. George at 15.

How to watch NRL Grand Final

The NRL Final series is usually broadcast live on Channel Nine. Note that some states and territories may be showing the match on Nine’s secondary channel, 9Gem.

The easiest way to watch NRL Final online is via the free 9Now app. If you are busy that night but still want to catch the big game, streaming service Kayo will have it available for re-runs.

If you want more details about NRL games in general, here’s our write-up about catching the rest of the season.

How to get tickets to the final

Tickets are not yet available for the 2022 NRL Grand Final, but when they drop, you should be able to find them over at Ticketek. You can grab seats to other games in the lead-up here, too.

How to watch the game if you’re overseas

Unfortunately, the aforementioned 9Now app is region locked and won’t be accessible for users that are not located in Australia. If you’d like to tune into the game from abroad, you can do so with a WatchNRL Finals Pass.

This article has been updated to reflect the details of the 2022 NRL Grand Final.