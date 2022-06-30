All The Major Video Game Releases to Look Out for in July

It’s already been a busy year for new video games and there’s more to look forward to in July.

If you’d like to play all your video games as animals it’s a pretty good month for that, with futuristic action-adventure game Stray (where you play as a cat) and wholesome management sim Bear & Breakfast (where you play as a bear) releasing this month.

Here are all the major game releases you have to look forward to in July.

What new video games are coming out in June 2022?

F1 22

Release Date: July 1

Formula 1 has certainly blown up in recent years with the success of the Netflix series Drive to Survive. If you want to take an F1 car for a spin yourself the closest thing you may get is F1 22.

The video game allows you to drive the cars from the 2022 season as well as build your own team and drive them to the championships in career mode.

Buy it on: PS5 | PS4 | Xbox | PC

Stray

Release Date: July 19

Who doesn’t want to play as a cat with a backpack in a cyberpunk-style city full of robots? If that’s your dream scenario you’ll want to pick up Stray this month.

Stray will be one of the first major new releases to come directly to the new PlayStation Plus Extra and Deluxe tiers when it launches.

Pre-order it now: PlayStation | PC

Bear & Breakfast

Release Date: July 28

Continuing the trend of wholesome games is one I cannot look past, Bear & Breakfast. As the name suggests, in this game you play as a well-meaning bear just trying to run your B&B.

It’s a management sim with some character as you and your woodland friends try to turn an abandoned shack into a hit tourist destination.

Pre-order it now: Switch | PC

Xenoblade Chronicles 3

Release Date: July 29

The third game in the mega-popular Xenoblade Chronicles series is out this month. The sci-fi fantasy JRPG is set in the world of Aionis which is home to two warring nations – one that relies on advanced tech and one that uses magic.

Your job is to help a group of teenagers from the rival nations to unite and banish an ancient evil. Have fun!

Pre-order it now: Switch

Do you have a game you’re really looking forward to in July? Let us know in the comments.