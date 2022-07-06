First Nations Films and TV Series to Inspire You This NAIDOC Week

Australia is celebrating NAIDOC week from July 3-10 and it’s an opportunity for us all to celebrate the culture and history of First Nations peoples.

There are a number of ways both businesses and individuals can get in involved in NAIDOC celebrations and one of them is to support First Nations stories in film and television.

There are so many great stories on screen from Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander creatives, many of which you can find on local streaming services. If you’re looking for something to watch in celebration of NAIDOC week, here’s where you can start.

Films and TV Shows for NAIDOC week

Netflix

Netflix is proudly promoting Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander stories during NAIDOC week and has released a list of just some of the great content you can find on the platform.

#NAIDOC2022 Week starts today, and you can explore a collection of classic and new titles at https://t.co/RZA65wagUj. We've pulled together a selection of our top picks along with some titles to catch on @ABCTV, @SBS and @NITV. 🖤💛❤️ pic.twitter.com/5dKIjYfRUN — Netflix ANZ (@NetflixANZ) July 3, 2022

Netflix has also launched a new First Nations Forever page on the platform that spotlights a curated collection of Indigenous stories. Some highlights include The Art of Incarceration, a documentary that explores how a connection to art and culture can help First Nations prisoners overcome unjust imprisonment.

You can also see the inspiring stories of First Nations artists like David Gulpilil and Geoffrey Gurrumul Yunupingu in My Name is Gulpilil and Gurrumul.

Start streaming over on Netflix now.

Stan

Australia’s local streaming service Stan has always been home to great Aussie content, and that includes First Nations stories.

Stan is home to the epic sci-fi superhero series Cleverman, which is well worth a watch. You can also find Ivan Sen’s groundbreaking Mystery Road and season 2 of it’s hit sequel TV series on Stan.

Add to that content like Black Comedy, Jasper Jones, and The Final Quarter and there’s no shortage of things to watch in time for NAIDOC week.

Start streaming over on Stan now.

Prime Video

Prime Video in Australia has picked up plenty of local content since it expanded here and that includes some great First Nations titles.

Contact, Walk About and the recent original documentary series Unheard are all streaming on the platform.

Start streaming on Prime Video now.

ABC iView and SBS On Demand

When it comes to First Nations content on free-to-air streaming services, you can’t go past ABC iView and SBS On Demand.

Both services have an absolute powerhouse catalogue of content spotlighting Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander filmmakers and are always supporting new stories and initiatives.

Some highlights on ABC iView include the new prequel TV series Mystery Road: Origin, plus all episodes of the incredible drama series Total Control.

On SBS On Demand, you can find the new drama series True Colours starring Rarriwuy Hick as well as the 2022 NAIDOC Awards.

Both broadcasters also produce a number of news and current affairs programming hosted by First Nations presenters, which you can stream live.

There’s more than enough great content out there to entertain you every day of NAIDOC week and beyond, so fire up your TV and enjoy these incredible films and TV shows.

This article has been updated since its original publish date.