Level Up Your Life

How to Stop Your HVAC Filter From Getting So Dirty So Fast

Elizabeth Yuko

Published 2 hours ago: July 9, 2022 at 11:00 pm -
Filed to:air filters
analytical chemistrychemistrydanderfiltersfiltrationheating ventilation and air conditioningHepahuman interestminimum efficiency reporting valuephotographic filterphysical sciencesvacuum cleaner
How to Stop Your HVAC Filter From Getting So Dirty So Fast
Photo: grandbrothers, Shutterstock

When you change the air filter in your furnace, you expect the old one to be dirty. But let’s say that when you go to make your regularly scheduled switch, you find that your old filter isn’t just a little grimy — it’s completely filthy. And it’s not as though you left more time between filter changes, so it somehow ended up getting this dirty in a relatively short period of time.

Here are a few of the reasons why your HVAC filter got so dirty so fast, and what you can do to prevent it from happening again.

Your home is extra dusty

Whether you’ve deep-cleaned a room or have been in the process of a renovation project, doing anything to disturb (or create new) dust can send more of it into the air, and then, into your furnace air filter.

Solution: Try vacuuming more often. The dust and dirt that the vacuum sucks up means less will make it to the filer.

Your HVAC system is on the wrong setting

Most thermostats have two fan settings: “On” and “auto.” When it’s on “auto,” the fan only blows when your HVAC system is actively heating or cooling your home. But if you switch to the “on” setting, it’s constantly running, meaning that air is continuously passing through the filter, giving it more of a chance of getting dirty.

Solution: Switching your thermostat to the “auto” setting will extend its life of the filter.

The filter has a high MERV rating

Some high-performing furnace filters have the ability to trap substantially more indoor air contaminants than your run-of-the-mill filter. Some may even offer the protection of a HEPA filter. But because it traps so much of what’s in the air (which is what you want it to do), these filters get dirty very quickly.

Solution: Pay attention to the MERV rating when buying a new filter, and be aware that the more protection one offers, the faster it’ll be coated in grime.

Pet hair and dander

Did you get a new pet? Or did an existing pet start shedding more than usual? Both can cause your furnace filter to fill up faster than usual.

Solution: Brush your pet (outdoors) on a more regular basis, and increase the number of times you vacuum in a week.

More From Lifehacker Australia

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Lifehacker to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.