How to Play PS5 in 1440p

For most gamers, the PS5 is an easy setup. You plug it into your TV, it figures out whether you have a 1080p or 4K display, and presto: modern gaming at your fingertips. However, those of us who game on a 1440p monitor rather than a TV may be frustrated by Sony’s lack of support for the resolution. Well, pop the champagne and charge up your DualShocks: 1440p is finally available on PS5.

Why 1440p matters on PS5

As far as movies and TV are concerned, there are two resolutions of import: 1080p and 4K. The former denotes “Full HD” resolution, while the latter has four times the pixels (that’s a lot of pixels). That said, gaming treats these resolutions differently. Sure, there’s plenty of 1080p and 4K gaming out there, but the “middle” resolution of 1440p is often sought after.

If you’re looking to play games in the highest quality possible, anything shy of 4K might sound like a downgrade. In reality, it’s an excellent resolution for gaming. As Lifehacker’s Brendan Hesse explains, 1440p offers double the pixels from 1080p, while requiring a less expensive monitor than you’d spend on a 4K display. While 4K has double the pixels of 1440p, quadruple that of 1080p, it’s not as obvious a jump to our eyes, especially if you’re gaming up close to a monitor.

1440p is usually a consideration for PC gamers, who weigh the cost of the hardware against performance, but not as much for console players. For one, many choose to play on a TV, which traditionally offers only 1080p or 4K options. Another reason is, at least on PlayStation, 1440p was never an option: Sony made the leap from 1080p to 4K last generation, and focused more on beefing up the 4K gaming for the PS5 than offering another resolution to work with.

1440p is a win-win no matter what game you’re playing: If the game offers native 1440p output, it’ll look fantastic. However, if it only offers a 4K option, you’ll still see benefits from downscaling to 1440p, such as antialiasing (the process of removing jagged edges from elements in the game). That said, one drawback at this time is the PS5’s variable refresh rate isn’t supported in 1440p. Hopefully, that’s something Sony fixes in future updates.

1440p on PS5 is currently in beta testing

Here’s the other drawback: While Sony finally added 1440p as an option, it’s currently only available to PS5 beta testers. Eventually, the feature will roll out to all PS5 players. But, for now, it’s limited only to those enrolled in this trial software.

Unlike, say, Apple’s iOS 16 beta, Sony’s beta is not open, meaning you can’t simply enroll your PS5 in the program and install the software right now. That said, it isn’t entirely closed, either: Sony lets anyone sign up for a spot on the beta, granted they meet the following conditions:

You must be aged 18 years or older

You must be located in one of the following regions or countries: United States, Canada, Japan, United Kingdom, France, Germany

You must have a valid PSN account in good standing with a current email address

You must submit complete and accurate feedback to Sony Interactive Entertainment (“SIE”) about your use of the beta software in the manner and format requested by SIE

If you get picked, you can then enroll your device, and try out upcoming features early, like 1440p gaming.

How to play in 1440p on PS5

To put yourself in the running for 1440p on PS5, go to Sony’s official PS5 beta sign-up site. Click “Register now,” or scroll down to the bottom of the page. Either way, click “Sign In.” Sign in with your PSN credentials, then, when you return to the original page, check the box agreeing to participation rules. Hit “Submit,” then keep an eye on your inbox for word from Sony about your beta enrollment.

Once your device is enrolled, go to Settings > Screen and Video, then choose “Video Output” and “Resolution.” From here, simply switch from 4K (or whichever resolution your PS5 is set to) to 1440p.

