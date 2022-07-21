10 of the Highest-Paid TV Actors Around, and What They Earn per Episode

If you want to read something that’ll make these trying times feel even more frustrating, a list of the highest-paid TV actors in Hollywood will probably do it for ya. Variety has gone and chatted with a long list of TV talent agents, curating a rather robust guide to the pay packets our favourite TV actors receive.

In the article, Variety highlighted that 1 million dollars per episode (yes, that figure the stars of Friends received all those years ago) remains the apparent peak of earning for TV actors; the only difference now is that more people seem to have reached that peak. Which, you know, is good for those wealthy actors… kicking goals and such. Must be nice to never wince in anticipation when using Apple Pay, hey?

Anyway.

Of the list the publication shared, there were 10 actors who emerged as the clear highest earners. Any guesses who they might be? Never mind, we’ve shared them in a list for you below.

10 of the highest-paid actors in TV right now

Before we dive into this list of the highest-paid TV actors of the moment, we should mention there are a fair few ties in this list. In fact, there is only one actor who is not sitting in a tied position.

In any case, these are still your 10 biggest earners.

Mahershala Ali , The Pilot – $1.3M per episode

Kevin Costner , Yellowstone – $1.3M per episode

Elisabeth Moss , Shining Girls – $1.1M per episode

Sylvester Stallone , Tulsa King – $1M per episode

Jason Sudeikis , Ted Lasso – $1M per episode

Paul Rudd , The Shrink Next Door – $1M per episode

Will Ferrell , The Shrink Next Door – $1M per episode

Helen Mirren , 1923 – $1M per episode

Harrison Ford , 1923 – $1M per episode

, 1923 – $1M per episode Michael Keaton, Dopesick – $1M per episode

Unsurprisingly, only two of the top 10 highest-paid TV actors in Hollywood right now are women. But it’s worth noting that in the full list, all top-billed actors appear to have come in at the same episode per salary.

In terms of distributors investing the most, Apple TV productions appeared on the highest-paid actor list far more than any other service, though Paramount+ and Netflix definitely had a few spots on there, too. Variety noted that this approach was part of Apple’s goal to establish itself as a streaming player, and may ease off the spending going forward.

I guess the only thing left to ask is, do you think these performances are worth it? One thing’s for sure, folks on the internet are certain that Jason Sudekis is deserving of every penny.