Here’s How to Get Up to $US200 ($278) Off Samsung’s New Devices

Samsung wants you to buy its new stuff, as all companies do. What’s interesting about Samsung’s latest tactic, however, is the company’s offer to hand potential customers up to $US200 ($278) in savings in order to buy its new stuff — and there’s no commitment required to qualify. If you’re even thinking about picking up a new Samsung phone in the near future, this deal is worth your time.

Samsung Unpacked 2022, the company’s annual keynote to highlight its upcoming flagship products, is set for Wednesday, Aug. 10 at 9 a.m. ET (6 a.m. PT). While Samsung doesn’t want to “spoil” its big event by unveiling its new devices too early, leaks and rumours have spoiled just about everything already. It’s no surprise to anyone following along that Samsung is expected to announce its next generation of foldables at Unpacked, the Galaxy Z Fold4 and Z Flip4, in addition to the new Galaxy Watch 5 Pro.

These new devices, aside from offering fresh features compared to their predecessors, will likely cost quite a bit. Samsung currently lists the 128GB Z Flip3 at $US949.99 ($1,319), and the 256GB Z Fold3 at $US1,499.99 ($2,082). The Galaxy Watch4 starts at $US209.99 ($292), and Galaxy Buds2 go for $US149.99 ($208). If these prices hold for the next generation of Samsung devices, particularly the pricier smartphones, any savings could be a small relief for new buyers.

That’s what Samsung is banking on with its latest offer, which comes in the form of a reservation (not a pre-order). When you place a reservation in Samsung’s promotion, the company gives you a $US100 ($139) credit with a Galaxy smartphone, $US50 ($69) credit with a Galaxy Watch, and $US30 ($42) credit with a pair of Galaxy Buds. You’re allowed to mix and match these items, which gives you the following possible savings:

$US200 ($278) credit to reserve a new Galaxy smartphone, Galaxy Watch, and Galaxy Buds (If you reserve all three, Samsung bumps your savings up to $US200 ($278) total.)

$US150 ($208) credit to reserve a new Galaxy smartphone and Galaxy Watch

$US130 ($180) credit to reserve a new Galaxy smartphone and Galaxy Buds

$US100 ($139) credit to reserve a new Galaxy smartphone

$US80 ($111) credit to reserve a new Galaxy Watch and Galaxy Buds

$US50 ($69) credit to reserve a new Galaxy Watch

$US30 ($42) credit to reserve a new pair of Galaxy Buds

You’ll notice, however, these savings are credit, not cash. That means you can put the credit towards your new purchase, turning a potentially $US949.99 ($1,319) foldable phone into a $US849.99 ($1,180) one. Or, you can use the credit towards another qualifying product on the Samsung store. In order to actually claim the credit, you’ll need to follow through with a preorder of the applicable devices: The reservation alone isn’t enough to earn your $US30 ($42)–$US200 ($278).

To make a reservation, go to Samsung’s official reserve offer page. Here, choose the device or devices you’d like to reserve, then simply fill out your first and last name, as well as your email. You can enter your phone number, but you don’t have to. Once you enter your info, hit “Reserve now.” That’s it! Now, you can sit back until Aug. 10, and judge for yourself if Samsung’s newest devices are worth your money. If so, look out for an email from Samsung when pre-orders start to make your purchase and claim your credit.

