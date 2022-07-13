Here Are All the 2022 Emmy Nominees and Where to Watch Them

Awards season is starting up again for another year. Next up is the Primetime Emmy Awards, which celebrate all things television. The nominees for the 2022 Emmys have been announced, with some surprise nominations and snubs, as per usual.
I’m still trying to figure out how Sadie Sink missed out on a nom for her performance in Stranger Things 4, but here we are.
This year marked the return of Succession and the 25 Emmy nominations it received proved our love for the show has not disappeared. Ted Lasso and Euphoria followed as the next most-nominated series.
Squid Game is also making history this year as the first nominee in the best drama category that isn’t in the English language.
The 2022 Emmy awards will take place on Monday, September 13 and you can see all the key nominees below.
Major 2022 Emmy nominations
Best series Emmy nominations
Outstanding Drama Series
- Better Call Saul
- Euphoria
- Ozark
- Severance
- Squid Game
- Stranger Things
- Succession
- Yellowjackets
Outstanding Comedy Series
- Abbott Elementary
- Barry
- Curb Your Enthusiasm
- Hacks
- The Marvelous Mrs Maisel
- Only Murders in the Building
- Ted Lasso
- What We Do in the Shadows
Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series
- Dopesick
- The Dropout
- Inventing Anna
- Pam & Tommy
- The White Lotus
Best acting Emmy nominations
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
- Jason Bateman, Ozark
- Brian Cox, Succession
- Lee Jung-jae, Squid Game
- Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
- Adam Scott, Severance
- Jeremy Strong, Succession
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
- Jodie Comer, Killing Eve
- Laura Linney, Ozark
- Melanie Lynskey, Yellowjackets
- Sandra Oh, Killing Eve
- Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show
- Zendaya, Euphoria
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
- Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
- Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant
- Elle Fanning, The Great
- Issa Rae, Insecure
- Jean Smart, Hacks
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
- Donald Glover, Atlanta
- Bill Hader, Barry
- Nicholas Hoult, The Great
- Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
- Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
- Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
- Patricia Arquette, Severance
- Julia Garner, Ozark
- Jung Ho-yeon, Squid Game
- Christina Ricci, Yellowjackets
- J. Smith Cameron, Succession
- Sarah Snook, Succession
- Sydney Sweeney, Euphoria
- Rhea Seehorn, Better Call Saul
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
- Nicholas Braun, Succession
- Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
- Kieran Culkin, Succession
- Park Hae-soo, Squid Game
- Matthew Macfayden, Succession
- John Turturro, Severance
- Christopher Walken, Severance
- Oh Yeong-su, Squid Game
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
- Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
- Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
- Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live
- Sarah Niles, Ted Lasso
- Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary
- Juno Temple, Ted Lasso
- Hannah Waddington, Ted Lasso
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
- Anthony Carrigan, Barry
- Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso
- Toheeb Jimoh, Ted Lasso
- Nick Mohammed, Ted Lasso
- Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary
- Henry Winkler, Barry
- Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie
- Colin Firth, The Staircase
- Andrew Garfield, Under the Banner of Heaven
- Oscar Isaac, Scenes from a Marriage
- Michael Keaton, Dopesick
- Himesh Patel, Station Eleven
- Sebastian Stan, Pam & Tommy
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie
- Toni Collette, The Staircase
- Julia Garner, Inventing Anna
- Lily James, Pam & Tommy
- Sarah Paulson, Impeachment: American Crime Story
- Margaret Qualley, Maid
- Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie
- Connie Britton, The White Lotus
- Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus
- Alexandra Daddario, The White Lotus
- Kaitlyn Dever, Dopesick
- Natasha Rothwell, The White Lotus
- Sydney Sweeney, The White Lotus
- Mare Winningham, Dopesick
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie
- Murray Bartlett, The White Lotus
- Jake Lacy, The White Lotus
- Will Poulter, Dopesick
- Seth Rogen, Pam & Tommy
- Peter Sarsgaard, Dopesick
- Michael Stuhlbarg, Dopesick
- Steve Zahn, The White Lotus
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series
- Adrien Brody, Succession
- James Cromwell, Succession
- Colman Domingo, Euphoria
- Arian Moayed, Succession
- Tom Pelphrey, Ozark
- Alexander Skarsgard, Succession
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series
- Hope Davis, Succession
- Marcia Gay Harden, The Morning Show
- Martha Kelly, Euphoria
- Sanaa Lathan, Succession
- Harriet Walter, Succession
- Lee You-mi, Squid Game
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series
- Jane Adams, Hacks
- Harriet Sansom Harris, Hacks
- Jane Lynch, Only Murders in the Building
- Laurie Metcalf, Hacks
- Kaitlin Olson, Hacks
- Harriet Walter, Ted Lasso
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series
- Jerrod Carmichael, Saturday Night Live
- Bill Hader, Curb Your Enthusiasm
- James Lance, Ted Lasso
- Nathan Lane, Only Murders in the Building
- Christopher McDonald, Hacks
- Sam Richardson, Ted Lasso
Where can you watch this year’s nominated shows?
Now that the Television Academy has announced its lineup of Emmy nominations, the task becomes where to watch them all before the awards.
Thankfully, with so many streaming services these days, a lot of the nominees for the 2022 Emmys are available to watch in Australia. Here’s where you can find them.
Ozark, Squid Game, Stranger Things, Inventing Anna, Maid
Better Call Saul, Hacks, The Great, Station Eleven
Abbott Elementary, Only Murders in the Building, Dopesick, The Dropout, Pam & Tommy, Under the Banner of Heaven
Euphoria, Succession, Barry, Curb Your Enthusiasm, What We Do In The Shadows, The Flight Attendant, Insecure, Barry, The White Lotus, The Staircase, Scenes From A Marriage, Impeachment: American Crime Story
The Marvelous Mrs Maisel
Ted Lasso, Severance, The Morning Show
Yellowjackets
Killing Eve (season 4)
Atlanta
Other highlights
So, as mentioned, this is not the entire list of Emmy nominations this year with many more categories in the craft areas not listed in this article.
You can, however, see the full list of all the Emmy nominees here.
If you’re wondering why Marvel hasn’t made it to the list now that it has TV shows on Disney+, many of the series including Moon Knight, What If…?, Loki and Hawkeye received nominations on the technical side.
Arcane, Star Wars: Visions and The Boys: Diabolical are some of the nominees in the animation categories and Emily in Paris has somehow made it into the Emmys again, this time in the production categories.
Also our personal favourite The Witcher got nommed in costumes, visual effects and stunts.
This article on 2022 Emmy nominations has been updated since its original publish date.
