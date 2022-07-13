Here Are All the 2022 Emmy Nominees and Where to Watch Them

Awards season is starting up again for another year. Next up is the Primetime Emmy Awards, which celebrate all things television. The nominees for the 2022 Emmys have been announced, with some surprise nominations and snubs, as per usual.

I’m still trying to figure out how Sadie Sink missed out on a nom for her performance in Stranger Things 4, but here we are.

This year marked the return of Succession and the 25 Emmy nominations it received proved our love for the show has not disappeared. Ted Lasso and Euphoria followed as the next most-nominated series.

Squid Game is also making history this year as the first nominee in the best drama category that isn’t in the English language.

The 2022 Emmy awards will take place on Monday, September 13 and you can see all the key nominees below.

Major 2022 Emmy nominations

Best series Emmy nominations

Outstanding Drama Series

Better Call Saul

Euphoria

Ozark

Severance

Squid Game

Stranger Things

Succession

Yellowjackets

Outstanding Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary

Barry

Curb Your Enthusiasm

Hacks

The Marvelous Mrs Maisel

Only Murders in the Building

Ted Lasso

What We Do in the Shadows

Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series

Dopesick

The Dropout

Inventing Anna

Pam & Tommy

The White Lotus

Best acting Emmy nominations

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Brian Cox, Succession

Lee Jung-jae, Squid Game

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Adam Scott, Severance

Jeremy Strong, Succession

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Jodie Comer, Killing Eve

Laura Linney, Ozark

Melanie Lynskey, Yellowjackets

Sandra Oh, Killing Eve

Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show

Zendaya, Euphoria

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant

Elle Fanning, The Great

Issa Rae, Insecure

Jean Smart, Hacks

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Donald Glover, Atlanta

Bill Hader, Barry

Nicholas Hoult, The Great

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Patricia Arquette, Severance

Julia Garner, Ozark

Jung Ho-yeon, Squid Game

Christina Ricci, Yellowjackets

J. Smith Cameron, Succession

Sarah Snook, Succession

Sydney Sweeney, Euphoria

Rhea Seehorn, Better Call Saul

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Nicholas Braun, Succession

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Park Hae-soo, Squid Game

Matthew Macfayden, Succession

John Turturro, Severance

Christopher Walken, Severance

Oh Yeong-su, Squid Game

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks

Janelle James, Abbott Elementary

Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live

Sarah Niles, Ted Lasso

Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary

Juno Temple, Ted Lasso

Hannah Waddington, Ted Lasso

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Carrigan, Barry

Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso

Toheeb Jimoh, Ted Lasso

Nick Mohammed, Ted Lasso

Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary

Henry Winkler, Barry

Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Colin Firth, The Staircase

Andrew Garfield, Under the Banner of Heaven

Oscar Isaac, Scenes from a Marriage

Michael Keaton, Dopesick

Himesh Patel, Station Eleven

Sebastian Stan, Pam & Tommy

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Toni Collette, The Staircase

Julia Garner, Inventing Anna

Lily James, Pam & Tommy

Sarah Paulson, Impeachment: American Crime Story

Margaret Qualley, Maid

Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Connie Britton, The White Lotus

Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus

Alexandra Daddario, The White Lotus

Kaitlyn Dever, Dopesick

Natasha Rothwell, The White Lotus

Sydney Sweeney, The White Lotus

Mare Winningham, Dopesick

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Murray Bartlett, The White Lotus

Jake Lacy, The White Lotus

Will Poulter, Dopesick

Seth Rogen, Pam & Tommy

Peter Sarsgaard, Dopesick

Michael Stuhlbarg, Dopesick

Steve Zahn, The White Lotus

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series

Adrien Brody, Succession

James Cromwell, Succession

Colman Domingo, Euphoria

Arian Moayed, Succession

Tom Pelphrey, Ozark

Alexander Skarsgard, Succession

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series

Hope Davis, Succession

Marcia Gay Harden, The Morning Show

Martha Kelly, Euphoria

Sanaa Lathan, Succession

Harriet Walter, Succession

Lee You-mi, Squid Game

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series

Jane Adams, Hacks

Harriet Sansom Harris, Hacks

Jane Lynch, Only Murders in the Building

Laurie Metcalf, Hacks

Kaitlin Olson, Hacks

Harriet Walter, Ted Lasso

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series

Jerrod Carmichael, Saturday Night Live

Bill Hader, Curb Your Enthusiasm

James Lance, Ted Lasso

Nathan Lane, Only Murders in the Building

Christopher McDonald, Hacks

Sam Richardson, Ted Lasso

Where can you watch this year’s nominated shows?

Now that the Television Academy has announced its lineup of Emmy nominations, the task becomes where to watch them all before the awards.

Thankfully, with so many streaming services these days, a lot of the nominees for the 2022 Emmys are available to watch in Australia. Here’s where you can find them.

Netflix

Ozark, Squid Game, Stranger Things, Inventing Anna, Maid

Stan

Better Call Saul, Hacks, The Great, Station Eleven

Disney+

Abbott Elementary, Only Murders in the Building, Dopesick, The Dropout, Pam & Tommy, Under the Banner of Heaven

Binge

Euphoria, Succession, Barry, Curb Your Enthusiasm, What We Do In The Shadows, The Flight Attendant, Insecure, Barry, The White Lotus, The Staircase, Scenes From A Marriage, Impeachment: American Crime Story

Amazon Prime Video

The Marvelous Mrs Maisel

Apple TV+

Ted Lasso, Severance, The Morning Show

Paramount+

Yellowjackets

ABC iView

Killing Eve (season 4)

SBS On Demand

Atlanta

Other highlights

So, as mentioned, this is not the entire list of Emmy nominations this year with many more categories in the craft areas not listed in this article.

You can, however, see the full list of all the Emmy nominees here.

If you’re wondering why Marvel hasn’t made it to the list now that it has TV shows on Disney+, many of the series including Moon Knight, What If…?, Loki and Hawkeye received nominations on the technical side.

Arcane, Star Wars: Visions and The Boys: Diabolical are some of the nominees in the animation categories and Emily in Paris has somehow made it into the Emmys again, this time in the production categories.

Also our personal favourite The Witcher got nommed in costumes, visual effects and stunts.

This article on 2022 Emmy nominations has been updated since its original publish date.