This Egg and Lentil Dahl Is the Perfect Weeknight Dinner

It’s a weeknight. You’re tired. And you want something warming for dinner that won’t take much (or any) effort to pull together. May we suggest you give a simple dahl recipe a try? This take from Australian Eggs blends a classic dish with a little extra veggo protein, and it’s perfect for a quiet night at home.

Here’s how to make an egg and lentil dahl at home.

Simple egg and dahl recipe

Prep time: 10 mins | Cook time: 20 mins | Serves: 4

What you’ll need to make this dahl recipe:

1 ¼ cups (250g) dried red split lentils, rinsed, drained

1 red onion, finely chopped

1 tbsp finely grated fresh ginger

3 cloves garlic, crushed

3 tsp mild curry powder

1 fresh long green chilli (optional)

3 cups vegetable stock

200g green beans, cut diagonally into thirds

6 eggs

2 tbsp lime juice

⅓ cup (80ml) light coconut cream

80g kale and baby spinach salad mix

½ cup chopped fresh coriander

Lime wedges and flatbreads, to serve

Directions for egg and lentil dahl:

Place lentils, onion, ginger, garlic, curry powder, chilli and stock in a large saucepan. Bring to the boil over high heat. Reduce heat to medium. Simmer, covered, for 12-15 minutes or until lentils are tender, adding beans for the last 2 minutes of cooking time. Meanwhile, bring a small saucepan of water to the boil. Add eggs and simmer for 6 minutes for soft-boiled eggs. Drain and stand in cold water. Peel and halve. Remove and discard chilli. Stir in lime juice, coconut cream, kale and spinach mix and half the coriander. Top dahl with remaining coriander and eggs. Serve with lime wedges and warmed chapati or naan bread.

If you’d like a recipe for that flatbread, we’ve got just the one for you here. If you give this simple egg and lentil dahl recipe a try, let us know how it goes in the comments below – we’d love to hear!