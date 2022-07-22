Don’t Worry Darling: Everything You Need to Know About the Dangerously Sexy Movie From Olivia Wilde

As you will have seen in our list of major movie releases for 2022, Don’t Worry Darling is a film, directed by Olivia Wilde, that is gaining a whole lot of attention right now – mostly because the entire global population is in love with its leads Harry Styles and Florence Pugh. If you’re wondering what all the fuss is about, here’s a quick rundown of what you need to know about Don’t Worry Darling from trailer drops to its Australian release date.

Here’s your guide to the much-anticipated film.

What is Don’t Worry Darling about?

Don’t Worry Darling is a psychological thriller film that follows the story of a 1950’s housewife who begins questioning the seemingly perfect reality she and her husband exist within.

The promo line for this film is, “Are you ready to live the life you deserve?” – which gives off just about the amount of creepiness that we’ve come to expect from Don’t Worry Darling.

The synopsis of the film reads as follows:

Alice (Pugh) and Jack (Styles) are lucky to be living in the idealized community of Victory, the experimental company town housing the men who work for the top-secret Victory Project and their families. The 1950’s societal optimism espoused by their CEO, Frank (Pine)—equal parts corporate visionary and motivational life coach—anchors every aspect of daily life in the tight-knit desert utopia. While the husbands spend every day inside the Victory Project Headquarters, working on the “development of progressive materials,” their wives—including Frank’s elegant partner, Shelley (Chan)—get to spend their time enjoying the beauty, luxury and debauchery of their community. Life is perfect, with every resident’s needs met by the company. All they ask in return is discretion and unquestioning commitment to the Victory cause. But when cracks in their idyllic life begin to appear, exposing flashes of something much more sinister lurking beneath the attractive façade, Alice can’t help questioning exactly what they’re doing in Victory, and why. Just how much is Alice willing to lose to expose what’s really going on in this paradise?

Who is in the cast lineup?

As we’ve already covered, Don’t Worry Darling stars Florence Pugh (Little Women) and Harry Styles (Dunkirk) along with Olivia Wilde (House), Gemma Chan (Crazy Rich Asians), KiKi Layne (The Old Guard) and Chris Pine (All the Old Knives).

The film is also directed by Olivia Wilde (Booksmart).

Can I see a trailer for Don’t Worry Darling?

Can you ever. Folks have been desperate to catch a glimpse of the film, especially after whispers emerged of potential glimpses of a steamy sex scene between Styles and Pugh.

Horny content aside though, the first official trailer for Don’t Worry Darling gives an eerie first look at the mysterious and dangerous world Alice begins to uncover.

Watch it below.

Keen for more? Lucky for you, Universal has dropped a second trailer for Don’t Worry Darling, and it really dialled up the intensity this time. Check it out below.

When is the film’s release date in Australia?

The release date for Don’t Worry Darling is currently slated for October 6, 2022, in Australia. Yes, we know it’s a while away. Just watch the trailers for the film on repeat until then, maybe?

This article on Don’t Worry Darling release date, trailers and more has been updated since its original publish date.