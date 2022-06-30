Ditch Ads, and Other Reasons to Use These Hidden Chrome ‘Flags’ on Your Android

Chrome on Android is a very capable browser. It’s the default browser for most Android smartphones out there. And because it’s so popular, it hasn’t really changed over the last couple of years.

It’s still good at browsing the web, but other than tab groups, we haven’t seen any major new features as of late. That doesn’t mean Google isn’t innovating or trying new things, however. The company has actually been testing dozens of new Chrome features for months or years that just haven’t made it to the stable release of the browser yet. But that doesn’t mean you can’t use them.

If you don’t mind being adventurous, you can enable these experimental features using the Flags option. As they are experimental, they might affect the browsing experience, but you can always turn them off again.

How to enable experimental flags on Chrome for Android

Screenshot: Khamosh Pathak

First, let’s talk about enabling a flag. Open the Chrome browser and enter “chrome://flags” in the URL bar. You will now see a long list of all available experimental features. Use the search bar to search for the flag you want.

Tap the drop-down next to the flag, and choose the “Enabled” option (or one of the other customisable options). Tap the “Relaunch” button. When Chrome reboots, the feature will be enabled.

The best Chrome flags to try on Android

As noted, there are dozens of experimental features on the flags page, many of which are designed for developer use. Still, there are quite a few gems that will add new functionality to Chrome for any user.