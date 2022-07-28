Commonwealth Games 2022: How to Tune Into All the Major Events From Australia

It seems like the Olympics only just happened (they did), and now it’s already time for the next big sporting event. If you’re ready to cheer on some of Australia’s best athletes, we’ve broken down everything you need to know about the Commonwealth games in 2022.

Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games

Where is the next Commonwealth Games?

As you may have read in the heading, the Commonwealth Games are being held in Birmingham, England. This will be the third time England has hosted the games.

Events are taking place in 15 venues across the West Midlands region, with seven of them located in the city of Birmingham. The opening and closing ceremonies are held at Alexander Stadium.

How often is the event held?

The Commonwealth Games began in 1930 and have occurred 21 times since.

Since 1950 they have been held at intervals of 4 years, with the most recent games being held in 2018.

When are the Commonwealth Games?

The Birmingham Commonwealth Games will be held between July 28 and August 8, 2022.

The Opening Ceremony took place in the early hours of July 29 for Aussies but if you want to watch a replay of the festivities you can do so over on 7plus.

Which countries are included?

The Commonwealth Games are a multi-sport event involving athletes from Commonwealth countries. There are 56 nations included in the Commonwealth.

The members sending athletes to compete in 2022 include:

Anguilla

Antigua and Barbuda

Australia

Bahamas

Bangladesh

Barbados

Belize

Bermuda

Botswana

British Virgin Islands

Brunei

Cameroon

Canada

Cayman Islands

Cook Islands

Cyprus

Dominica

England

Eswatini

Falkland Islands

Fiji

Ghana

Gibraltar

Grenada

Guernsey

Guyana

India

Isle of Man

Jamaica

Jersey

Kenya

Kiribati

Lesotho

Malawi

Malaysia

Maldives

Malta

Mauritius

Montserrat

Mozambique

Namibia

Nauru

New Zealand

Nigeria

Niue

Norfolk Island

Northern Ireland

Pakistan

Papua New Guinea

Rwanda

Samoa

Scotland

Seychelles

Sierra Leone

Singapore

Solomon Islands

South Africa

Sri Lanka

St Helena

St Kitts and Nevis

St Lucia

St Vincent and the Grenadines

Tanzania

The Gambia

Tonga

Trinidad and Tobago

Turks and Caicos Islands

Tuvalu

Uganda

Vanuatu

Wales

Zambia

Here in Australia we are one of just six nations that have participated in every single Commonwealth Games event.

Sports at the Commonwealth Games

In 2022 athletes from the Commonwealth will compete in 19 core sports. These include:

Aquatics (diving, swimming and para-swimming)

Athletics and Para Athletics

Badminton

Basketball (3×3, and wheelchair basketball)

Beach Volleyball

Boxing

Cricket

Cycling (mountain biking, road, track and para track)

Gymnastics (artistic, rhythmic)

Judo

Hockey

Lawn Bowls (and para lawn bowls)

Netball

Rugby Sevens

Squash

Table Tennis (and Para Table Tennis)

Triathlon (and Para Triathlon)

Weightlifting (and Para Power Lifting)

Wrestling

When are the Commonwealth Games swimming events?

Swimming is one of the most popular events at the Commonwealth Games.

During the 2022 event, Swimming events will take place from July 29 until August 3rd. Diving events will then take place from August 4th-8th.

Swimming heats will take place from 7:30 pm – 9:30 pm AEST each day.

Some athletes to look out for include previous Gold Medal winners Emma McKeon and Ariarne Titmus, who may both potentially break records at this games.

Aussie music sensation turned swimming star Cody Simpson also makes up part of the team at the 2022 games.

When to watch the swimming finals

If you only want to tune in for the Swimming finals at the Commonwealth Games it’s going to be an early start we’re afraid.

Swimming finals take place between 7:00 pm – 10:00 pm UK time which translates to a gruelling 4:00 am – 7:00 am AEST.

How to stream the 2022 Commonwealth Games for free

Just like the Olympic Games, the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham will be broadcast on Channel 7 in Australia.

Events will also be live-streamed and available for catch-up on 7Plus.

2026 Commonwealth Games

Even though the 2022 Commonwealth Games are yet to take place, it’s never too early to be thinking about 2026.

In even more good news for us Aussies, we’ll be the hosts of the 2026 games. This will be our sixth time hosting (more than any other Commonwealth nation) and the event will take place in Victoria.

We’ll keep you up to speed on any more info about the 2022 Commonwealth Games as they get closer.