5 of the Best Contemporary Romance Novels to Keep Things Steamy This Winter

Forget those old Mills & Boon paperbacks Nanna used to read. Contemporary romance novels are super on trend right now — and there really is something for everyone. Thanks in part to the rise of BookTok, readers across the world are discovering the joys of the romance genre.

Here are five of the very best contemporary romance novels.

Red, White & Royal Blue follows the story of First Son Alex Claremont-Diaz, who finds himself in a secret relationship with Prince Henry of England amidst his mother’s re-election campaign. This is a gorgeous enemies-to-lovers story, one which celebrates millennial friendships, values determination and hard work, and provides gorgeous representation of different queer relationships. The premise may be a little unrealistic (sadly) but hey, it’s romance. It’s meant to be a fantasy!

Australian author Jodi McAlister has written a book tailor-made for fans of reality TV dating shows. Here For The Right Reasons introduces us to Cece, who has just been cast as a ‘Juliet’ on the hit TV show ‘Marry Me, Juliet’. The thing is, Cece really isn’t in it ‘for the right reasons’ — she’s knee deep in debt and desperate for the show’s paycheque. Luckily her beau Dylan isn’t in it ‘for the right reasons’ either. Here For The Right Reasons is set in modern-day times (COVID and all) and it’s sure to enchant.

Funny and sensitive all at once, Boyfriend Material expertly employs the ‘fake relationship’ romance trope. Luc O’Donnell, as the son of rock star parents, is reluctantly famous. After a compromising photo surfaces online, he has to find a nice, normal relationship to clean up his image. That’s where vegetarian barrister Oliver Blackwood comes in. However, the thing about fake relationships is that eventually, they begin to feel extremely real. Now is a great time to catch up on Boyfriend Material because Alexis Hall’s new novel Husband Material is out in August 2022.

The Spanish Love Deception is another novel that comes highly recommended by romance BookTok. This story includes both a fake relationship and an enemies-to-lovers story arc, as Catalina Martín reluctantly accepts her condescending co-worker Aaron Blackford’s offer to accompany her to her sister’s wedding in Spain. As Catalina gets to know Aaron a little better, she realises he might not be as awful in the real world as he is in the office. You, dear reader, will be on the lookout for your very own Aaron Blackford in no time.

The Charm Offensive is another contemporary romance novel set within the world of a reality TV dating show — except this time, the romance sparks between a producer and the lead of the show. Awkward! Dev Deshpande is a ridiculously successful producer for ‘Ever After’, a dating show in the style of The Bachelor. Even as his own love life crashes and burns, Dev is able to create — or manufacture — the perfect love story for ‘Ever After’. That is until disgraced tech wunderkind Charlie Winshaw becomes the leading man. Things are sure to go off script once sparks begin to fly between Dev and Charlie…

So go on, pick your new favourite book and ride out the rest of Aussie winter curled up in front of the heater getting lost in romance. You won’t regret it for a moment.

