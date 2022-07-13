These Best-Selling Books Are Up to 50% Off, if You Fancy a New Read

If you’re always looking to buy new books, but the price tag deters you, we’ve got good news for you. Amazon Prime Day 2022 is here, and there’s a tonne of best-selling book titles on sale for more than 50% off! How’s that for a wild bargain?

Kicking off at midnight yesterday (June 12), the local sales run until 11:59pm AEST tonight (June 13) and the global sales until 5 pm AEST on Thursday, June 14. That means you have a full 65 hours to get your hands on the best book sales Amazon Prime Day 2022 has to offer.

Whether you’re a true crime buff or a self-development lover, there’s a book out there for every kind of reader. Below, we’ve rounded up our top picks from Amazon, so you can pile up your bedside reads table.

Before this #1 New York Times Bestseller is released as a movie later this month, do yourself a massive favour and read it first. From touching to heartbreaking, it’s at the top our pile when it comes to recommendations. Oh, and it’s also going for almost $10 thanks to Amazon’s book sale, which is a nice little win.

Forget the Euro summer! We have an abundance of pristine beaches, pools, gorges, waterfalls and natural hot springs to explore right here in Australia. This gorgeous book shows us exactly where we can locate them, so clear out the camper van, folks!

If you’re looking for a chic new book for your new minimalist coffee table — I think we just found it for you. Thank us later.

Written by Grammy-nominated singer and songwriter Halsey, this book is not only a beautiful collection of her thoughts and the inner workings of her mind, but it also doubles up as the most gorgeous decor ever. Fit enough for display in your Brunswick share house, if you ask us.

If you like a nice little self-development read to send you to sleep every night, we highly recommend this ‘take no bullshit’ approach to living, narrated by the very straightforward and honest Mark Manson.

Okay, so maybe tax time and EOFY gave you an unwelcome reality check about your finances? If that’s the case, tis’ the season to get ’em in order, baby. Thankfully, The Barefoot Investor has you covered, from building up your savings to budgeting and investing.

Trent Dalton is a best-selling author and one of Australia’s finest journalists. In 2021, he spent his year talking to people from all walks of life, asking a simple question, “can you please tell me a love story?”

From a blind man who yearns to see the face of his wife to a divorced mother who has a secret love affair with a priest — this book contains all their stories.

If you want to start cooking with simple flavours and giving love to the humble ingredients you already have in your pantry, this book will teach you how to do it. Oh, and your dinner guests will thank you for it.

This book can be neatly summed up by comedian Kitty Flanagan, as a rule book for life to help you help others to be less annoying — and you already know it’s going to be a laugh if Kitty’s got anything to do with it.

Author of modern classic A Little Life, To Paradise, is a bold novel spanning three centuries and three different versions of the American experiment, about lovers, family, loss and the elusive promise of utopia.

