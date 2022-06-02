You Should Be Shopping Open Box Deals at These Retailers

Are you aware of the glory and splendor that is open box deals? Those items that, when a customer returns them in near perfect condition, retailers can’t put back on the shelves at full price, so they offer them at a steeply reduced price? For many years, they were offered only on tech products. But now, there is a magnificent bounty of nearly-new items — from home decor and electronics to baby gear and office furniture — there for the discount-taking, if you only seek it out.

Some of the country’s largest retailers offer open box deals. Here’s how to find them.

Wayfair

The home furnishing and home decor giant also carries appliances, pet gear, lighting fixtures, and baby and kid necessities. Their open box deals (which take dollars off already discounted prices) feature solid wood coffee tables, mid-century modern chairs for an additional 20% off, and bed frames offered at 75% of the original price.

Pottery Barn

Stepping up a notch in quality, these open box deals offer those of us who love Pottery Barn but never shop there (because we like having money leftover for food) a chance to finally get some of that PB swankiness in our own home. These items lean heavily towards decor, and (at least, at this moment), less on furniture. Still, eye-popping deals can be found on picture frames, duvet covers, rustic glass door cabinets, and upholstered dining chairs (at a staggering 80% off.)

Best Buy

For computers, TV and home theatre, cell phones, and office furniture, Best Buy open box deals are a great option. The electronics store currently has nearly 5,000 refurbished clearance items listed; from 35% off an LG front-load washer and dryer and 30% off HP gaming laptops to $US100 ($139) off a MacBook Air and $US150 ($208) off Beats by Dr. Dre noise-cancelling headphones.

Amazon Warehouse

On the Warehouse section of the Amazon’s website, the retailing behemoth offers, “smartphones, laptops, tablets, home & kitchen appliances, and thousands more” customer favourites. These pre-owned items have all gone through a quality check to “thoroughly test the functional and physical condition of each item and give the product a specific grade before selling it” — rating each item “Like New,” “Very Good,” “Good,” or “Acceptable.”

What’s more, the Warehouse is divided into categories like kitchen, home improvement, and outdoor recreation (to name just a few). As you can imagine, deals on everything under the sun are available. From unlocked mobile phones and baby shoes to digital cameras and air fryers. (My only gripe is you can’t easily find the original price, to know how much of a discount you’re actually getting.)

Newegg

This online retailer of computer hardware and consumer electronics offers more niche electronic items in their open box deals. Things like: 24% off this gaming PC, $US60 ($83) off replacement projector lamps, and 25% off wireless headsets.

West Elm

Perhaps no other open box deals set my heart aflutter as much as those on the West Elm website. I could happily outfit my entire home in their elevated and chic mid-century modern furnishings — but of course I don’t, because they cost major coin. The exciting thing about West Elm open box deals is they include not just curtains and wall art, but heavy furniture hitters like 60% off this modular sectional sofa and $US420 ($583) off this storage coffee table.

West Elm clarifies that open box items may show light scratches, slight fabric wear, and may require tightening or levelling. All sales are final.

Caveats to open box deal shopping

Be aware that open box items usually don’t arrive in their original packaging and may require some minor fixing-up. The deals are piping hot and will be gone quickly, so you’ll need to act fast if you spot something you like. And always check the return policy before purchasing, as some clearance deals will be non-refundable.