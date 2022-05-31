What’s New on Paramount+ in June 2022

In this month’s instalment of Extremely Specific Niche Streaming Theatre, we have Players, a new mockumentary series on Paramount+ set in the world of esports. If you don’t know what esports are, the best way to describe it is “playing video games and calling it sports.” (I am not mocking esports when I say that; the last time I played a competitive sport I was 9 years old and daydreaming out in left field.)
The show comes from the same team that assembled Netflix’s pitch-perfect high school whodunnit American Vandal, and the trailer suggests it maintains that show’s blend of accuracy and absurdity as it chronicles the downfall of a pro League of Legends player known as “Cheamcheese” as he contends with a rising star threatening to steal the spotlight. The vibes are very cinema vérité meets Silicon Valley. It drops on June 16.
Also new on Paramount+ this month: Jerry and Marge Go Large (June 17), a direct-to-streaming film starring Bryan Cranston and Annette Bening as a Massachusetts couple who figures out how to game the state lottery and uses their winnings to make a difference in their small town. It’s from the director of The Devil Wears Prada and a former writer on Arrested Development, and it sounds very wholesome. Even better, it’s based on a true story.
Plus: Another South Park streaming special (June 1), a new Watergate documentary (June 17), and the premiere of the third season of Evil (June 12), the truly bonkers exorcist procedural from the creators of The Good Wife and The Good Fight.
Paramount Plus Originals coming in June 2022
Arriving June 1
- South Park: The Streaming Wars
Arriving June 12
- Evil (Season 3) — Paramount+ Original Series premiere
- The Tony Awards: Act One (Paramount+ Exclusive) and The 75th Annual Tony Awards
Arriving June 16
- Players — Paramount+ Original Series premiere
Arriving June 17
- Jerry & Marge Go Large — Paramount+ Original Film premiere
- Watergate: High Crimes at the White House
Arriving June 24
- The 49th Daytime Emmy Awards
Arriving June 24
- Secrets of the Oligarch Wives
TV shows coming to Paramount+ in June 2022
Arriving June 1
- Wildboyz (Seasons 1 – 4)
Arriving June 8
- Amazing Animal Friends
- I Am Richard Pryor
- Ink Master Grudge Match (Season 1)
- PAW Patrol: Jet to the Rescue
- Yellowjackets (Episodes 1-2)
Arriving June 15
- Impossible RepairsLego City Adventures (Season 2)
- Love & Hip Hop (Season 10)
- Wild Tales From the Farm
Arriving June 22
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (2012) (Season 1)
- Tosh.0 (Season 12)
Arriving June 28
- Hip Hop My House (Season 1)
Arriving June 30
- Save Me (Seasons 1 & 2)
- Signal (Season 1)
- Voice (Seasons 1 & 2)
Movies coming to Paramount Plus in June 2022
Arriving June 1
- Alive
- All the Right Moves
- Along Came A Spider
- As Good As It Gets
- Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey
- Boxcar Bertha
- Cheech & Chong’s The Corsican Brothers
- Coach Carter
- Cocktail
- Dead Man Walking
- Desperate Hours
- Dragonslayer
- Easy Money
- Eat Drink Man Woman
- Fences
- Four Brothers
- Friday The 13th
- Get Rich or Die Tryin’
- Good Burger
- Harold and Maude
- How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days
- In & Out
- Interview With the Vampire
- Invasion U.S.A.
- Juice
- Kalifornia
- King Solomon’s Mines
- Last Holiday
- Lemony Snicket’s A Series Of Unfortunate Events
- Loch Ness
- Looks That Kill
- Magnolia
- Mermaids
- Necessary Roughness
- Not Without My Daughter
- Office Space
- Paths of Glory
- Save the Last Dance
- Scream 4
- Selma
- Sideways
- Smoke Signals
- Snake Eyes
- Snatch
- Spy Kids
- Spy Kids 2: The Isle of Lost Dreams
- Spy Kids 3-D: Game Over
- Stealth
- Step Up
- The Babysitter
- The Brady Bunch Movie
- The Fighting Temptations
- The Fortune Cookie
- The Getaway
- The Honeymooners
- The Mod Squad
- The Preacher’s Wife
- The Presidio
- Transformers: Dark Of The Moon
- Untamed Heart
- Walking Tall
- Whiskey Tango Foxtrot
- White Men Can’t Jump
- Witness
- Zoolander
Arriving June 13
- Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues
- The Wolf of Wall Street
Arriving June 14
- Detroit
Arriving June 30
- Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit
- xXx: Return of Xander Cage
- Zoolander 2
Log in to comment on this story!Log in