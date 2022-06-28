Time to Run Sydney: How to Get the Most Out of the Latest Training Program From Apple Fitness+

Apple Fitness+ has introduced an Aussie-specific training program into its Time to Run series; attempting to capture the essence of Sydney in a 33-minute session with trainer Scott Carvin.

The episode description is basically a love letter to Sydney as the perfect location for an outdoor run. It reads:

When the sun’s shining, there’s no better place than Sydney, Australia. So slap on sunscreen and join Coach Scott for this pyramid-style run, where the intensity gets harder before it gets easier again. With beats that match the heat of sunrise to sunset, every song on this playlist features an artist from Down Under. The route takes you along the beautiful Sydney Harbour with stunning views of the world-famous Opera House and Harbour Bridge.

While on the run with Scott, you’ll be transported to nine locations around Sydney which will structure your workout and give you a little insight into the area.

As an example, Scott shares at the beginning of the workout that “Our run starts in the oldest neighbourhood in Sydney”.

“Today, people call it The Rocks because homes here used to be made of sandstone. It’s on the traditional land of the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. They’re actually one of the oldest living cultures in the world. “I had never been here before, but this city is absolutely stunning, and I can’t wait to share some amazing pictures with you. I’ll send them to your watch and they’ll be in your workout summary at the end.”

Here’s a full breakdown of the areas explored during your 33-minute run.

Sydney Time to Run locations/experiences include:

The Rocks Opera House Museum of Contemporary Art Harbour Bridge Botanical Garden Rugby player in the park View of Kirribilli Andrew “Boy” Charlton Pool Scott Selfie at Finger Wharf

And, of course, no workout is complete without a solid playlist to go along with it. Apple Fitness+ has pulled together a supremely Aussie music playlist, especially for your Time to Run workout.

Sydney Time to Run playlist tracks:

‘Dance Monkey’ – Tones & I ‘Real Groove’ (Studio 2054 Remix) – Kylie Minogue & Dua Lipa ‘Down Under’ (feat. Colin Hay) – Luude ‘Love Tonight’ (David Guetta Remix Edit) – Shouse & David Guetta ‘Losing It’ (Radio Edit) – FISHER ‘Move Your Body’ (Alan Walker Remix) – Sia ‘Chameleon’ – PNAU ‘Anything’ – Alison Wonderland & Valentino Khan ‘No Place’ – RÜFÜS DU SOL

Time to Run: What is it and how to get the most out of it?

Time to Run was introduced to the Apple Fitness+ program early in 2022 as an expansion of the Time to Walk workouts.

In essence, they are audio-guided workouts connected to your Apple Watch where different trainers take you through a running session at a popular international route.

During the session, you’ll be guided not only through the workout but given a curated playlist and city-specific photos to help shape the experience.

Sydney joins the likes of Miami Beach, London and Honolulu in the list of popular running locations around the world.

Running tips for Apple Watch users

If you’d like to level up your running ability (City2Surf is on the way, folks!) Apple has a list of tips that can help you get the most out of using your Apple Watch for this kind of workout.