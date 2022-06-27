If You Don’t Have Tajin Seasoning in Your Pantry You Are Missing Out

Instead of sprinkling garlic salt on more of my meals than I care to admit, I’ve recently traded up to a big bottle of tajin that I also use just as frequently.

You might have stumbled across this delicious chilli and lime combination in the wild, whether it’s been added on top of some elote, taco meat or even when you recreated our pickled onions recipe.

Similar to the success of Trader Joe’s Everything But The Bagel seasoning in the US, tajin is another condiment you should keep on hand in your kitchen pantry or spice rack.

What is Tajin seasoning?

Delicious, that’s what. Tajin (pronounced Ta-HEEN) is a Mexican seasoning that tastes like chilli and lime-flavoured salt. It’s typically made out of dried ground chillies, sea salt and dehydrated lime juice. Try not to confuse it with tajine, which is a North African dish that is used to cook casserole-like meals.

But you’re probably wondering – is it spicy? To that, the answer is not really.

While there is a zing to it, the spiciness is low to mild. If you’ve ever had those big bags of chilli and lime soy crisps from your local supermarket, you’ll know that the heat is relatively small. I personally don’t find tajin spicy and I’m not the biggest spice girl.

The best dishes to spice up with Tajin

Fruit

If you’ve ever had a craving for something sweet, but also salty, allow me to introduce you to tajin on fruit. Put it on mango, dragonfruit, watermelon, any fruit you fancy really.

The first time I ever encountered tajin, I saw it sprinkled on some mango on a stick and boy, did it look good. The bright red seasoning complimented the sunny, yellow colour of the mango in a way that made my mouth water.

Apparently, the combination of yellow and red can make the brain feel hungry, which is why McDonald’s iconic logo features both colours. It’s simply science.

Popcorn

Butter and salt on popcorn is cool and all, but how about some zing?

The next time you whip up some popcorn at home when you’re hosting a movie night, grab your tajin and shake it inside the microwave bag before serving. I guarantee you’ll be addicted.

Cocktails

Most people love to cover the rim of a tequila shot or margarita in chilli powder. But what can really elevate the taste is decorating the edges of the glasses in tajin.

Better yet, in the summer you can make a mangonada (like above) using tajin, chopped mangos, a cup of lime juice, a 1/4 cup of granulated sugar, 1 cup chamoy, 1 cup of water and 3/4 cup of tequila or rum. Blend it all up and garnish with some more of your new favourite seasoning once thoroughly mixed.

Corn on the cob

There’s something about corn on the cob that is just superior to nibbling on little kernels.

One dish you can try to make at home is elote, which is a popular street food dish in Mexico. It involves a big ear of corn on a stick that’s charred until it’s tender and is then slathered in a creamy lime topping with some melted cheese and tajin.

Of course, you can always just grill a regular corn on the cob, bathe it in butter and roll it in tajin instead.

Avo toast

This one goes hand-in-hand with fruit, but avo on toast is its own separate thing.

While most of us like to top up our avocado toast with eggs, bacon, feta or fresh salsa, you can bring a zesty and spicy kick to yours by adding a sprinkle of tajin seasoning.

You can even mix it into some homemade guacamole too.

Where to buy tajin seasoning in Australia

Unfortunately, you’re unlikely to find a bottle of tajin at your local Coles or Woolworths. Trust me, I’ve looked. But don’t worry, I’ve put together a small list below of some places where you can order some online.

Ebay Australia will get you two 142g bottles for $12.89 and that’s a bargain, if you ask me.

However, if you’d prefer to just grab a single bottle, then head on over to Amazon Australia where you can grab a 125g bottle of tajin for just $4.29.

But if you’re keen to grab a bigger size, then this 400g one is available for $11.