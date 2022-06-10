Level Up Your Life

Stuff Marshmallows With Chocolate Chips for Easier S'mores

Claire Lower

Published 44 mins ago: June 11, 2022 at 3:11 am
Filed to:american cuisine
canadian cuisinechocolate chipdessertsfood and drinkfoodshospitality recreationmarshmallowssmore
Stuff Marshmallows With Chocolate Chips for Easier S’mores

I like doing outdoor things — fishing, hunting, laying on the beach — but I’m not a big camper. (I only camp because elk don’t tend to hang out around hotels.) When it comes to s’mores (a famous camping snack), I prefer to make them indoors. Broiler s’mores come out perfect every time — the marshmallow gets browned, not burnt; the chocolate fully melts; and you don’t have to deal with any smelly smoke. But I realise that other people like to camp “for fun,” and that part of that fun involves making s’mores over a camp fire. Those people should stuff their marshmallows with chocolate chips.

This idea is one of many from The Kitchn’s recent recipe for Ritzy S’mores Skewers. It’s a bold recipe, with many riffs. Ritz crackers replace graham, peanut butter is smeared on the crackers, a banana gets involved, and — as I’ve already mentioned — the marshmallows are stuffed with chocolate chips.

It all sounds chaotic and delicious, but the marshmallow stuffing is inspired. It solves the whole chocolate-melting issue — the chocolate gets heated with the marshmallow — which is the main issue one encounters when making s’mores. It’s a pretty easy manoeuvre: Make a hole in the marshmallow and put little bits of chocolate in the hole, but I’ll drop The Kitchn’s instructions here for good measure:

Starting on a flat end, insert the skewer through a marshmallow and twist a few times to widen the hole a little bit before removing the skewer. Insert 2 to 4 chocolate chips into the hole, as many as can fit; you can put them in either end of the marshmallow and really push them in there.

After you’ve really — and I mean really — pushed them in there, you’re ready to roast and toast the usual way. Could you broil a chocolate stuffed marshmallow? I don’t see why not. It’s a good hack, no matter where you cook your s’mores.

   

