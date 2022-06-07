Here’s What We Know About the Socceroos’ 2022 World Cup Journey

The journey toward the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar is picking up steam, and there is a lot of excitement building around the biggest football event on Earth. Starting with the World Cup qualifiers – particularly those featuring our very own Socceroos.

If you’d like to keep up to date on what’s happening with the 2022 World Cup, here’s your explainer guide on what’s happening and where you can catch all the action here in Australia.

When is the FIFA World Cup, again?

The event, after being rescheduled due to – you guessed it – COVID-19, has been set for November 21 to December 18, 2022.

Which teams are competing?

As you likely already know, qualifying teams are determined during the first stage of the World Cup competition. Teams have been set in groups, according to location, and these groups play off until we land on our final lineup.

In order to progress to the next stage, teams will need to emerge as winners of their group or one of the four best runners up in the comp. Australia is currently competing in the final round of the Asia World Cup qualifiers.

You can read a full breakdown of the World Cup qualifiers subsections here.

At present, 30 of 32 teams have qualified. These are Qatar (as hosts), Germany, Denmark, Brazil, Belgium, France, Croatia, Spain, Serbia, England, Switzerland, Netherlands, Argentina, IR Iran, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Japan, Ecuador, Uruguay, Canada, Ghana, Senegal, Poland, Portugal, Morocco, Tunisia, Cameroon, Mexico, United States, and Wales.

How can I watch the Socceroos World Cup qualifiers in Australia?

Paramount+ Australia has been the home of the Socceroos’ World Cup qualifiers, as a result of a recent deal struck with Football Australia. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial of Paramount+, with a full subscription starting from $8.99 per month.

Both upcoming qualifying matches will also be broadcast live and free in Australia via Network 10 and simulcast on 10 Play.

When are the qualifying matches?

The recent loss against Saudi Arabia means that the Socceroos have only won one of their World Cup qualifying matches. From here, the road is kind of tricky for Australia to land a spot in the World Cup.

Essentially, as the ABC shares, the Socceroos will have to play against the United Arab Emirates in a sudden-death play-off match, and the winner will then play South America’s fifth-placed nation for a chance to compete in an Intercontinental Play-off.

Upcoming Socceroos World Cup qualifiers:

Australia vs UAE: Wednesday, June 8, 5:00 am AEST

Intercontinental Play-off:

Peru vs Australia/United Arab Emirates: Tuesday, June 14, 4:00 am AEST

How to watch the FIFA World Cup in Australia

When it comes to tuning into the FIFA World Cup in 2022, the easiest place to do that will be through SBS which will be airing games live and free.

The Women’s World Cup is coming

Oh, and if you’re wondering about the Women’s World Cup, we have some details for you in that space, too.

In major sporting news for Australia and New Zealand, it’s been confirmed that our nations will be the homes of the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023.

The first match will kick off at Auckland’s Eden Park on July 20, 2023, and the comp will close at Sydney’s Stadium Australia. If you’re wondering where you can watch that event, Optus Sport will stream all 64 Women’s World Cup matches live.

This article on the Socceroos World Cup qualifiers has been updated since its original publish date.