Pizza Hut Has Launched Unholy Looking Sauces for State of Origin

The greatest rivalry of the year is coming up quick. If you’re looking for food worthy of your State of Origin viewing party, Pizza Hut has the answer. Pizza Hut’s new Sauce of Origin is the perfect way to continue the competition at home.

It wouldn’t be the State of Origin without extremely questionable limited-edition food products from major brands. So let’s dig in.

Pizza Hut launches Sauce of Origin

If you like the idea of unholy coloured sauces coating your food, Sauce of Origin is for you.

To celebrate the beginning of the 2022 State of Origin, Pizza Hut is allowing customers to customise their pizzas, chicken wings, meatballs and Schnittzas with limited edition maroon or blue sauce.

If you’re an NSW supporter, you’ll want to pick the electric blue sauce (yep), or if you’re a Queenslander select the vibrant maroon. Putting a coloured sauce on your pizza really is the best way to support your team, is it not?

Both sauces are ranch flavoured, so no matter how gross they may look atop your pizza, they still should taste great.

The best part? The Sauce of Origin is free to add to any of your selected pizzas, wings or Schnittzas.

“Sauce of Origin is the perfect way to show support for your team and have a little friendly competition with your mates across the country. We’re excited to see which colour comes out on top and help Aussies share good times along the way,” Pizza Hut Australia’s Marketing Director, Simon Stock, said.

You can keep track of which sauce is winning here.

Note that adding Sauce of Origin to your pizza does not guarantee that your team will win. It does guarantee a tasty feed, though.

The Sauce of Origin toppings will be available throughout the 2022 series of games, from now until July 13. If you want more information on this year’s State of Origin series and how to watch it at home, we’ve got you covered.