Level Up Your Life

Pizza Hut Has Launched Unholy Looking Sauces for State of Origin

Lauren Rouse

Lauren Rouse

Published 41 mins ago: June 2, 2022 at 2:17 pm -
Filed to:food
pizza hutstate of origin
Pizza Hut Has Launched Unholy Looking Sauces for State of Origin
Image: Pizza Hut

The greatest rivalry of the year is coming up quick. If you’re looking for food worthy of your State of Origin viewing party, Pizza Hut has the answer. Pizza Hut’s new Sauce of Origin is the perfect way to continue the competition at home.

It wouldn’t be the State of Origin without extremely questionable limited-edition food products from major brands. So let’s dig in.

Pizza Hut launches Sauce of Origin

pizza hut sauce of origin
Image: Pizza Hut

If you like the idea of unholy coloured sauces coating your food, Sauce of Origin is for you.

To celebrate the beginning of the 2022 State of Origin, Pizza Hut is allowing customers to customise their pizzas, chicken wings, meatballs and Schnittzas with limited edition maroon or blue sauce.

If you’re an NSW supporter, you’ll want to pick the electric blue sauce (yep), or if you’re a Queenslander select the vibrant maroon. Putting a coloured sauce on your pizza really is the best way to support your team, is it not?

Both sauces are ranch flavoured, so no matter how gross they may look atop your pizza, they still should taste great.

pizza hut sauce of origin
Image: Pizza Hut

The best part? The Sauce of Origin is free to add to any of your selected pizzas, wings or Schnittzas.

“Sauce of Origin is the perfect way to show support for your team and have a little friendly competition with your mates across the country. We’re excited to see which colour comes out on top and help Aussies share good times along the way,” Pizza Hut Australia’s Marketing Director, Simon Stock, said.

You can keep track of which sauce is winning here.

Note that adding Sauce of Origin to your pizza does not guarantee that your team will win. It does guarantee a tasty feed, though.

The Sauce of Origin toppings will be available throughout the 2022 series of games, from now until July 13. If you want more information on this year’s State of Origin series and how to watch it at home, we’ve got you covered.

More From Lifehacker Australia

About the Author

Lauren Rouse

Lauren Rouse

Lauren Rouse is a writer at Lifehacker Australia

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Lifehacker to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.