5 Key Plot Points to Remember Before Watching Peaky Blinders Season 6

After what feels like eons, Peaky Blinders has finally returned to Netflix for its sixth and final season. It’s been a good while between visits to Birmingham though, so if you’re feeling a little rusty when it comes to the Peaky story, here is a list of reminders to refresh your memory.

5 things to remember before diving into Peaky Blinders season 6

Naturally, there are spoilers ahead for earlier seasons of Peaky Blinders, yeah?

Tommy Shelby has entered the business of politics:

From humble (shady) beginnings, Tommy Shelby has reached colossal (also shady) heights in his career, entering into the realm of politics through season 5 of Peaky Blinders. You may recall the introduction of fascist Oswald Mosley, who Tommy gets quite close to in an effort to try and corrupt his goals from the inside.

Michael Gray has been banished:

Michael Gray, Aunt Pol’s son who returned to the family in season 2 of Peaky Blinders, has been kicked out of the family. After meeting and marrying Gina, Michael becomes consumed by the desire to take over the business from Tommy. That plan obviously didn’t go over all that well and it led to Michael and Gina’s banishment.

The Shelby family is dealing with a lot of grief right now:

Tommy, although remarried to Lizzie, continues to grieve the loss of his wife Grace. In addition to that, we had the loss of John Shelby (one of Tommy’s brothers) in season 4 of Peaky Blinders. After getting on the wrong side of the Changretta family, an Italian-American mob family, John receives the Black Hand (a promise of incoming death) and is executed at his home.

It is believed for a short time during season 4 that Arthur Shelby (Tommy’s older brother) was also killed, but that was just a ploy to trick the Changretta family.

Alfie Solomons is very much alive:

Despite Tommy shooting his deceitful counterpart in the damn face, Alfie turned up in season 5 of Peaky Blinders living and breathing. Although the gunshot left a large scar and blinded Alfie in one eye, he did not die as we has previously assumed.

His survival enabled him to work alongside Tommy in an attempt to take down fascist Oswald Mosley.

We lost the phenomenal Helen McCrory:

The saddest update to take note of before moving into season 6 of Peaky Blinders is that the actress who played Aunt Polly, Helen McCrory, sadly passed in 2021. Seeing as IMDb lists McCrory’s final year working on the series as 2019, it can be assumed that we won’t be seeing the return of the formidable Aunt Pol, or the brilliant actress who brought her to life, in season 6.

With the above in mind, you should be fully prepared for a return to the razor-filled streets of Birmingham once again. Find season 6 of Peaky Blinders on Netflix from June 10.