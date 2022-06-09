Jordan Peele’s Nope Is a Yep From Me

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Jordan Peele has the world’s attention as one of the best filmmakers in the modern era and his new film Nope looks like it will be another instant hit. The multi-talented actor/producer/director made a name for himself with his directorial debut Get Out and followed it up with the chilling horror story Us.

For a long while, we knew nothing about Peele’s mysterious third film Nope, but now we finally have some details.

What do we know about Nope?

Nope has been kept completely under wraps for a long time now with only a chilling poster of a foreboding cloud to tease Peele’s next film.

Then for the Super Bowl weekend we got the first trailer for Nope and with it came a brief synopsis:

Oscar-winner Jordan Peele disrupted and redefined modern horror with Get Out and then Us. Now, he reimagines the summer movie with a new pop nightmare: the expansive horror epic, Nope. The film reunites Peele with Oscar winner Daniel Kaluuya (Get Out, Judas and the Black Messiah), who is joined by Keke Palmer (Hustlers, Alice) and Oscar nominee Steven Yeun (Minari, Okja) as residents in a lonely gulch of inland California who bear witness to an uncanny and chilling discovery.

That still doesn’t give much away but many are speculating that the film’s very simple and appropriate title is actually an acronym. Most guesses have it standing for ‘Not Of Planet Earth’ meaning the film may be dealing with an extraterrestrial presence.

There certainly seems to be some unexplained supernatural activity in the Nope trailer. Check it out for yourself below:

The new trailer definitely shows us some UFO action. Mr Peele, I can tell you’ve already done it again.

Who is in the cast?

The main leads in Nope include Jordan Peele-alumni Daniel Kaluuya as well as Keke Palmer and Steven Yeun.

Barbie Ferreira (Euphoria), Brandon Perea (The OA) and Michael Wincott (Westworld) are also part of the cast.

Jordan Peele is directing and writing with the film being produced through his production company Monkeypaw.

Nope: Australian release date

Nope is set to hit cinemas in Australia on August 11, 2022 after being pushed back from July 21.

If you want to watch Jordan Peele’s previous movies in preparation for Nope you can find Get Out on Binge and Us is available to rent digital from the Apple, Google Play and Microsoft stores.

Will you be seeing Nope when it hits cinemas? It’s a hard yep from me.

This article has been updated to reflect the new release date for Nope.