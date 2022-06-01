All The Major Video Game Releases to Look Out for in June

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

It’s already been a busy year for new video games and there’s more to look forward to in June.

June is quite a sliding scale for video games with the family-friendly Fall Guys coming to free-to-play and the new Mario Strikers: Battle League. On the other hand, there’s also Supermassive’s next horror game The Quarry, which definitely looks like it will keep you up at night.

Here are all the major game releases you have to look forward to in June.

What new video games are coming out in June 2022?

Mario Strikers: Battle League

Release Date: June 10

Mario Strikers: Battle League brings 5-on-5 soccer to the screen. It’s a game apparently without rules where competitors can tackle and use items in order to do whatever it takes to score that goal.

Mario regulars like Peach, Toad and Yoshi are all playable and gamers can play online or locally with friends.

Pre-order it now: Switch

The Quarry

Release Date: June 10

Supermassive’s next venture into horror, following the success of Until Dawn, is a teen slasher set at a summer camp. The Quarry follows a group of teen counsellors who become hunted by a sinister monster at Hackett’s Quarry.

The Quarry is a unique gaming experience with a blend of immersive cut scenes and gameplay sequences where you can choose your own adventure. David Arquette, Ariel Winter and Justice Smith make up just some of the huge cast.

Pre-order it now: PS5 | PS4 | Xbox

Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes

Release Date: June 24

Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes brings characters like Edelgard, Dimitri and Claude to a war-torn Fodlan where they must put their combat expertise to the test. Each character has a unique weapon that you can use to take down dozens of foes.

Pre-order it now: Switch

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout

Release date: June 21

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout was, well, a knockout when it hit PlayStation in 2020. Now it’s finally coming to all platforms (including Xbox and Switch) for free.

The adorable battle royale game pits groups of up to 60 players together in a series of platforming mini-games, until only one remains. If you haven’t indulged in Fall Guys yet, now is the time. (This was my GOTY in 2020 so I’m only a bit biased.)

It’s a quieter month but there’s no shortage of new games coming our way this year, particularly for PlayStation which has 22 new games releasing this year!

Stay tuned to Lifehacker Australia because we’ll be bringing you lists of the best games to buy each month throughout 2022.

Do you have a game you’re really looking forward to in June? Let us know in the comments.