Wrap Your Cold, Numb Fingers Around This Month’s Hottest New Books

Whip out your ugg boots, doonas and hot chocolate because winter has swept in and there’s never been a better time to cosy on up with a good book. This June, we’ve got plenty of hot new book releases to keep you toasty, from a spicy retelling of Greek mythology to a slow cooker recipe book that’ll give you plenty of dinner time inspiration than just pasta week after week.

Our top pick for the month is The Woman in the Library by Sulari Gentill, which is so chocked full of twists that you’ll slam the book on your coffee table and yell, “What?” Meanwhile, The Men by Sandra Newman is a thought-provoking read that’ll resonate for those who’ve ever cursed men at the top of their lungs.

For those of you who like to doomscroll on TikTok until the wee hours of the morning, you won’t want to miss My Mechanical Romance, by #Booktok sensation, Alexene Farol Follmuth. Although, you’ll probably better recognise her pen name as Olivie Blake, the author of The Atlas Six.

Let’s dive into the best new book releases coming out this month.

Best cookbooks to pick up this month

The 10:10 Diet Recipe Book by Sarah Di Lorenzo

About this book:

We’ve got to admit that dieting is no piece of cake (literally). While there are many different types of diets, including keto and intermittent fasting, it can hard to find the motivation to stick to it when you don’t know what you can or can’t eat. But for me, I’ve always struggled with how long I should commit to a diet. A week? A year? Forever?

With The 10:10 Diet Recipe Book, you’ll find a healthy way to lose 10 kilograms in just 10 weeks. Inside, you’ll find seven weeks of meal plans cultivated by Australia’s favourite nutritionist, Sarah Di Lorenzo. You might recognise her from her first book, The 10:10 Diet, which delved into the program to explain the science and logic that was used behind it.

You’ll be able to create delicious recipes such as a strawberry mint chia bowl and a salmon poke bowl.

Release date: June 1, 2022

Where to buy: Amazon ($22) | Booktopia ($26.25 with signed copy) | QBD ($34.99)

7 Nights of Slow Cooking by Paulene Christie

About this book:

We’re off to a chilly start this winter, so what better way to warm ourselves up than by heaving out our slow cookers from the recesses of our kitchen cupboards and making some braised pork or casserole?

7 Nights of Slow Cooking contains over 100 recipes that will help you save both your precious time and money. There’s even a bunch of invaluable shopping lists, prepping hacks and storage tips that will make it easier to serve up a full feast for any family. But the best part? There’s a whole chapter dedicated to desserts – who would’ve thought you could slow cook pudding?

Oh and if you need a new slow cooker, then you can check out our guide here.

Release date: June 6

Where to buy: Amazon ($19.50) | Booktopia ($21.75)

Best non-fiction new book releases to read this month

Currently Between Husbands by Catherine Mahoney

About this book:

Dubbed a real-life Bridget Jones, Catherine Mahoney writes with the same beguiling, funny, clever and self-deprecating humour like a certain British romcom character we all know and love.

In this touching memoir, Mahoney describes her very painful and very public marriage breakdown with renowned rugby league player, Andrew Johns. A self-confessed oversharer, Mahoney details her journey to solo mum and hitting the big ol’ 4-0. This book has been described by many like a sitdown chat with your bestie and we couldn’t agree more. Expect belly laughs and a couple of tears.

Release date: June 1

Where to buy: Amazon ($25.55) | Booktopia ($27.75 with signed copy) | QBD ($29.99)

The Escape Artist by Jonathon Freedman

About this book:

In this deeply moving historical account, you’ll learn about the man who broke out of Auschwitz to tell the world, as told by acclaimed author and journalist, Jonathon Freedland.

In April 1944, Rudolf Vrba was a teenager planning his escape from Auschwitz’s gruesome concentration camps. You’ll hear accounts of how Vrba hid in a pile of timber planks for three days before he and his fellow escapee, Fred Wetzler, crossed Nazi-occupied Poland on foot as penniless fugitives. From Vrba’s mission, he would pen an over 30 page report about the brutalities he faced, which would later wind up on the laps of Roosevelt, Churchill and the Pope.

His bravery helped save 20,000 Jewish lives. This is his full story.

Release date: June 14

Where to buy: Booktopia ($26.25) | QBD ($32.99)

Your Best Skin by Hannah English

About this book:

Whether you’re a beauty guru or just skin-conscious, Your Best Skin is an essential bible that will help you understand the science of skincare and teach you everything you need to know about caring for your skin.

Inside you’ll find helpful quizzes and learn how to create a skincare routine that is actually personalised for you. Are you someone who usually stares blankly at confusing beauty labels which are full of complex ingredients such as salicylic acid and formaldehyde? Well, by the end of this skincare manual, you’ll become fluent in the language of beauty jargon.

Release date: June 15

Where to buy: Amazon ($22.49) | Booktopia ($24.25 with signed copy)

New YA & Children’s book releases to read this month

The Lost Ryu by Emi Watanabi Cohen

About this book:

Set in Japan 20 years after the end of World War II, a 10-year-old boy named Kohei seeks to discover why all of the big dragons (known as ryu) have disappeared. He hopes that by solving this great mystery, he’ll be able to make his sick and miserable grandfather feel better.

After befriending his new half-Japanese, half-Jewish neighbour, Isolde and her Yiddish-speaking dragon, Cheshire, the two children band together to uncover the dark truth behind the disappearance of a once heavily dragon-populated world.

Release date: June 15

Where to buy: Amazon ($16.99) | Booktopia ($15.25) | QBD ($16.99)

My Mechanical Romance by Alexene Farol Follmuth

About this book:

Alexene Farol Follmuth is the real name of her pseudonym Olivie Blake, who many will recognise as the author behind the viral TikTok sensation, The Atlas Six.

In a venture away from her bestselling dark fantasy series, Follmuth introduces us to Bel and Mateo in this opposites-attract YA romance about battle-robot-building nerds.

When Bel accidentally reveals her talent for engineering, she’s forced to join her school’s robotics club. There, she meets Mateo who just so happens to be both the football team captain and robotics team captain. Despite their initial differences, Bel and Mateo find themselves falling for each other ahead of the upcoming robotics competition, but struggle to think of what will become of their relationship post-graduation.

Release date: June 28

Where to buy: Amazon ($16.39) | Booktopia ($19.50) | QBD ($19.99)

Best new fiction book releases to read this month

The Woman in the Library by Sulari Gentill

About this book:

While the title of this book, The Woman in the Library, gives classic psychological thriller vibes, it employs a telling similar to One of Us is Lying by Karen M McManus, but with an overview of scrawled notes from a reader to a fictitious author. Confused yet? We sure were.

This story within a story is about Hannah, a bestselling Australian crime author, who is working on her next novel, which is about four strangers who are accused of the murder of a woman found in the library. As you read through Hannah’s novel, you’ll also get to read the notes between herself and her biggest fan, Leo.

Leo is an aspiring novelist, but through his notes, Hannah realises that he sure knows a lot about violence and how to kill someone.

Release date: June 1

Where to buy: Amazon ($22.99) | Booktopia ($25.25 with signed copy) | QBD ($22.99)

The Bay by Allie Reynolds

About this book:

This cover reminds us distinctly of M. Night Shyamalan’s 2021 thriller, Old and also happens to take place on an inescapable beach. But bonus points for being set in Australia.

The Bay is about a woman named Kenna who arrives in Sydney to check in on her best friend, Mikki who she worries is being controlled by her abusive fiancé, Jack. Mikki and Jack invite Kenna to join them on a roadtrip to Sorrow Beach, a remote surfing beach that is maintained by a mysterious community, known as The Tribe. At the beach, Kenna becomes further entangled with its adrenaline-seeking inhabitants and slowly begins to recognise some of their faces from missing person posters.

Expect big twists, devastating secrets and pure thrills with this new book from the bestselling author of Shiver.

Release date: June 15

Where to buy: Amazon ($24.74) | Booktopia ($26.25) | QBD ($22.99)

Counterfeit by Kirstin Chen

About this book:

Who doesn’t love a good soap? This novel gives us big Hustlers meets Big Little Lies energy, complete with two Asian leads.

It’s about two women who join forces in order to turn a counterfeit handbag scheme into a global enterprise. Ava is a straight-laced lawyer, married to a successful surgeon and taking a career break to care for her adorable toddler. She has a picture-perfect life. When she has a run-in with her previously quiet and awkward college roommate, Winnie, she discovers that much has changed over the years.

Winnie is charismatic, wealthy and sporting a few scandals under her belt. Suddenly, Ava finds herself drawn into Winnie’s scams with a simple favour, which quickly becomes more and more.

Release date: June 7

Where to buy: Amazon ($24.41) | Booktopia ($24.95) | QBD ($32.99)

The Men by Sandra Newman

About this book:

Sandra Newman’s The Men asks a simple, but complex question: what if the price of a better world was losing the person you love? It’s a gripping and disquieting novel about feminist utopias and impossible sacrifice.

Jane, her husband Leo and their young son, Benjamin are on a camping trip deep in the woods of California. When Jane puts her head down to sleep, she awakens later to discover that the love of her life and her son are missing. Gone.

It turns out that all of the men around the world have disappeared, leaving millions of grieving mothers, wives and daughters behind. As the women attempt to piece together “The Disappearance”, a strange video is broadcast online. In the footage, the women see images of the missing men in what appears to be a barren wasteland.

Release date: June 4

Where to buy: Amazon ($29.77) | Booktopia ($24.25) | QBD ($29.95)

Wicked Beauty by Katee Robert

About this book:

If you loved the sexy retelling of Hades and Persephone in Neon Gods, then you’ll love Katee Roberts’ third book in the Dark Olympus series, Wicked Beauty.

We all know and love The Trojan War, so much so that the story has been done to death over the last few years with books such as Song of Achilles getting major acclaim on #BookTok and more. But in this scorchingly hot erotic retelling, you’ll get to see Helen, Achilles and Patroclus in a new light with a whole new story.

Release date: June 1

Where to buy: Amazon ($21.60) | Booktopia ($22.35) | QBD ($26.99)