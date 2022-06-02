The Sweetest Deals and Offers For National Doughnut Day in Australia

Last week we celebrated the glorious National Burger Day. This week we get to top it off with dessert because June 3 is National Doughnut Day, and you can bet doughnut joints around the country are pulling out all the stops for this special occasion.

Here’s a collection of doughnut deals happening around Australia in celebration of National Doughnut Day.

Krispy Kreme

Krispy Kreme is home to some of the greatest doughnuts on the planet. That being said, nothing beats an original glazed Krispy Kreme and if you agree then you’re in luck.

On June 3 Krispy Kreme will be giving out 100,000 free original glazed doughnuts. Yep, free! The doughnut manufacturer will be producing 33 doughnuts a minute to cater to demand.

All doughnut lovers have to do is visit a participating Krispy Kreme store on June 3 to claim their free original glazed.

This is, of course, only while stocks last so make sure to get in early with your doughnut and coffee to nab a free one.

Here’s a list of Krispy Kreme stores participating in National Doughnut Day:

NSW : Auburn, Central Station (Sydney CBD), Chatswood, Liverpool, Mascot, Parramatta (Level 1), Parramatta (Level 5), Penrith, Mt Druitt, Sydney Domestic T3, Sydney Domestic T2, Blacktown

: Auburn, Central Station (Sydney CBD), Chatswood, Liverpool, Mascot, Parramatta (Level 1), Parramatta (Level 5), Penrith, Mt Druitt, Sydney Domestic T3, Sydney Domestic T2, Blacktown VIC: Watergardens, Melbourne Domestic T1, Melbourne Domestic T4, Fawkner, Collins Street (CBD), Swanston Street (CBD), Bulleen, Chadstone, Fountain Gate.

Watergardens, Melbourne Domestic T1, Melbourne Domestic T4, Fawkner, Collins Street (CBD), Swanston Street (CBD), Bulleen, Chadstone, Fountain Gate. QLD: Redbank Plains, Shell Nudgee, Pacific Fair, Albert St (Brisbane CBD), Acacia Ridge, Surfers Paradise, Brisbane Jetstar (Domestic Terminal), Gold Coast Airport

Redbank Plains, Shell Nudgee, Pacific Fair, Albert St (Brisbane CBD), Acacia Ridge, Surfers Paradise, Brisbane Jetstar (Domestic Terminal), Gold Coast Airport WA : Myaree, Whitford City, Cannington and Hay St

: Myaree, Whitford City, Cannington and Hay St SA: James Place, West Croydon, Adelaide Airport, Marion, Tea Tree Plaza.

Dr Dough Donuts

Dr Dough Donuts is releasing a special National Donut Day box in honour of the occasion. The box is available from May 30 until June 5.

Donut King

Donut King is slinging free cinnamon doughnuts for National Donut Day. The deal will be available at all Donut King stores in Australia so make sure you head on over for a free snack.

It really will be TGIF thanks to these doughnut deals so get your picks sorted and enjoy National Doughnut Day!

This article has been updated with information about National Doughnut Day 2022.