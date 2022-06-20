Here’s a Handful of Manifesting Tips and Techniques Designed to Help You Actualise Your Goals

If you’ve been scrolling through TikTok of late, you may have noticed a fair few videos regarding manifestation techniques popping up. From the ‘369 method’ to videos about the secrets of the ‘law of attraction’, there is a whole lot of content being created with the intention of helping you manifest the reality you hope to see come true.

We’ve pulled out three of our favourites from the bunch to help you start focusing your energy on the things that you want to bring into your life. But first, let’s take a quick look at manifesting and how it is all meant to work.

What is manifesting?

On hearing the term manifest, many of you may be struck with images of ‘woo woo’ practices that are grounded in spirituality and faith, rather than science. And while the way we can approach this practice certainly does vary, there is actually some scientific evidence that shows parts of manifestation are effective for a shifted mindset.

In general, manifestation is the process of visualising a desired reality and believing it into fruition.

Writing for Berkley’s Wellbeing Institute, Tchiki Davis, MA, PhD defines manifestation “as the conscious creation of the circumstances and outcomes that make for a fulfilling life”.

In more spiritual settings, manifesting can be achieved through prayer or faith in the universe bringing you what you ask for. Whereas those with a more scientific view can benefit from manifesting in the form of adopting a growth mindset and believing in your ability to achieve your goals, Dr Davis explains.

Taking this more scientific approach can be compared to visualisation practices, which are used in sports training a fair bit. Essentially, the belief is that if you imagine yourself in your desired position, you’re more likely to land there.

So, whichever way you look at manifesting, you have a shot at gaining something pretty great from giving it a try (granted you also actually put physical time and effort into achieving your goals).

Here are a few manifestation styles to try at home.

Manifest tips and techniques on TikTok

The 369 manifesting method

Easily one of the most popular manifesting techniques on TikTok at the moment, the 369 method is based around writing your desired goal out a specific number of times.

Here @aprilh_111 walks us through a couple of approaches to this manifesting technique.

Law of Attraction secret

This is a little more specific but according to @scotthaugofficial, it has the potential to help inspire change.

The power of a growth mindset

Touching on the work of Dr Carol Dweck, TikTok creator @hothighpriestess explains how you can alter how your brain sees your reality by reframing your thinking.

Want some more positive thinking inspiration? Here’s a guide on how to bring more luck into your life.