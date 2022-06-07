Make Spam Fries in Your Air Fryer

Spam was made to be air fried. Thanks to its large amount of inherent grease, it’s one of the few foods that you can actually “fry” with nothing more than the hot, whipping winds of the air fryer. The fat renders out of the (very) processed and (very) delicious meat as it sits on the surface, sizzling away and crisping the exterior. You can air fry Spam in any shape or configuration, but I think fries are the best choice.

Why make Spam fries?

The fry shape is conducive to dipping — in a spicy mayo, ketchup, an egg yolk — but it’s also a good way to increase the amount of surface area that is available to be browned and crisped. And yes, you could fry your Spam fries in a pan, but that requires flipping each fry to make sure all four sides make contact with the pan, and I simply do not wish to do that. Cooking them in the air fryer is much simpler: All you have to do is shake the basket a couple of times.

How to make amazing Spam fries

To make Spam fries, all you need is Spam. Cut it into half-inch slices, then cut those slices into four equal fries. Set your air fryer to 190°C, and when it reaches temperature, toss the Spam into the basket. Cook for 7-10 minutes until the Spam fries are browned and crispy on all sides, shaking the basket a couple of times during the cook.

Let the Spam fries drain on paper towels ever so briefly, then consume them immediately with a dipping sauce, or some runny, yolky eggs (which you can air fry right in the leftover Spam grease). I also think they’d be pretty good shoved in a sandwich roll with some melted American cheese, actual potato-based fries, and lots of yellow mustard, but please feel free to put your own spin on this concept (and tell me about it in the comments).