The Logies Are Back, Here’s Who Took Home a Statue in 2022

Australian television’s night of nights has taken place for another year and both gold and silver Logie awards have been awarded. It’s been three years since the last Logies took place and the 2022 awards ceremony certainly went off with a bang.

The TV Week Logies use a mix of public votes for the most popular categories, as well as a jury of industry voters for the other ‘Outstanding’ categories. Plenty of fan favourites were on the nominees list, including Stan’s series Bump and everyone’s imaginary boyfriend Tony Armstrong.

Here are all the winners from the 2022 Logies.

Logies 2022 winners list

The Gold Logie for Most Popular Personality on Australian TV

Julia Morris (I’m A Celebrity … Get Me Out Of Here!)

Karl Stefanovic (Today, 60 Minutes)

Melissa Leong (MasterChef Australia, Celebrity MasterChef Australia)

Ray Meagher (Home And Away)

Sonia Kruger (Big Brother, Holey Moley, Dancing with The Stars: All Stars, The Voice, The Voice Generations)

Tom Gleeson (Hard Quiz)

WINNER: Hamish Blake (LEGO Masters Australia)

Most Popular Actor

Bernard Curry (Wentworth)

Hugo Weaving (Love Me)

Ray Meagher (Home and Away)

Rodger Corser (Doctor Doctor)

Stephen Peacocke (RFDS)

WINNER: Guy Pearce (Jack Irish)

Most Popular Actress

Ada Nicodemou (Home and Away)

Anna Torv (The Newsreader)

Bojana Novakovic (Love Me)

Deborah Mailman (Total Control)

Sophie Dillman (Home and Away)

WINNER: Kitty Flanagan (Fisk)

Bert Newton award for most popular presenter

Leigh Sales (7.30)

Tom Gleeson (Hard Quiz)

Carrie Bickmore (The Project)

Melissa Leong (MasterChef Australia, Celebrity MasterChef Australia)

Sonia Kruger (Big Brother, Holey Moley, Dancing with the Stars: All Stars, The Voice, The Voice Generations)

WINNER: Hamish Blake (LEGO Masters Australia)

Graham Kennedy Award for Most Popular New Talent

Alessandra Rampolla (Married At First Sight)

Carlos Sanson Jr (Bump)

Matt Evans (Home And Away)

Melanie Bracewell (The Cheap Seats)

Will Lodder (Love Me)

WINNER: Tony Armstrong (News Breakfast)

Most Popular Drama Program

The Newsreader (ABC)

Total Control (ABC)

Doctor Doctor (9Network)

Love Me (BINGE and FOXTEL)

RFDS (Seven Network)

WINNER: Home And Away (Seven Network)

Most Popular Entertainment Program

Anh’s Brush with Fame (ABC)

Hard Quiz (ABC)

Lego Masters Australia (9Network)

The Masked Singer Australia (Network 10)

The Voice Australia (Seven Network)

WINNER: Gogglebox Australia (FOXTEL)

Most Popular Panel or Current Affairs Program

7.30 (ABC)

Australian Story (ABC)

A Current Affair (9Network)

Four Corners (ABC)

The Front Bar (Seven Network)

WINNER: The Project (Network 10)

Most Popular Comedy Program

Aftertaste (ABC)

Fisk (ABC)

Shaun Micallef’s Mad As Hell (ABC)

The Hundred with Andy Lee (9Network)

The Cheap Seats (Network 10)

WINNER: Have You Been Paying Attention? (Network 10)

Most Popular Reality Program

The Block: Fans Vs Faves (9Network)

Celebrity Apprentice Australia (9Network)

I’m A Celebrity … Get Me Out Of Here! (Network 10)

Married At First Sight (9Network)

SAS Australia (Seven Network)

WINNER: MasterChef Australia (Network 10)

Most Popular Lifestyle Program

Gardening Australia (ABC)

Better Homes and Gardens (Seven Network)

Bondi Rescue (Network 10)

Love It Or List It Australia (FOXTEL)

The Living Room (Network 10)

WINNER: Travel Guides (9Network)

Silver Logie: Most Popular Australian Actor or Actress in an International Program

Angourie Rice (Mare of Easttown)

Murray Bartlett (The White Lotus)

Sarah Snook (Succession)

Troye Sivan (Three Months)

Yvonne Strahovski (The Handmaid’s Tale)

WINNER: Jacki Weaver (Yellowstone)

Most Outstanding Drama Series

Bump (Stan)

Love Me (BINGE and FOXTEL)

RFDS (Seven Network)

Wentworth – The Final Sentence (FOXTEL)

WINNER: The Newsreader (ABC)

Most Outstanding Miniseries or Telemovie

New Gold Mountain (SBS)

The End (FOXTEL)

The Tourist (Stan)

The Unusual Suspects (SBS)

WINNER: Fires (ABC)

Most Outstanding Actor

Hugo Weaving, Love Me (BINGE and FOXTEL)

Jamie Dornan, The Tourist (Stan)

Sam Reid, The Newsreader (ABC)

Scott Ryan, Mr Inbetween (FOXTEL)

WINNER: Richard Roxburgh, Fires (ABC)

Most outstanding actress

Claudia Karvan, Bump (Stan)

Deborah Mailman, Total Control (ABC)

Isla Fisher, Wolf Like Me (Stan)

Miranda Otto, Fires (ABC)

WINNER: Anna Torv, The Newsreader (ABC)

Most Outstanding Supporting Actor

Damon Herriman, The Tourist (Stan)

Hugh Sheridan, Back To The Rafters (Amazon Prime Video)

Matt Nable, Mr Inbetween (FOXTEL)

William McInnes, The Newsreader (ABC)

WINNER: Colin Friels, Wakefield (ABC)

Most Outstanding Supporting Actress

Katrina Milosevic, Wentworth – The Final Sentence (FOXTEL)

Mabel Li, New Gold Mountain (SBS)

Noni Hazlehurst, The End (FOXTEL)

Rachel Griffiths, Total Control (ABC)

WINNER: Heather Mitchell, Love Me (BINGE and FOXTEL)

Most Outstanding Entertainment or Comedy Program

Hard Quiz (ABC)

Shaun Micallef’s Mad As Hell (ABC)

The Masked Singer Australia Australia (Network 10)

The Voice Australia (Seven Network)

WINNER: Lego Masters Australia (9Network)

Most Outstanding Reality Program

Beauty and The Geek (9Network)

Celebrity Apprentice Australia (9Network)

MasterChef Australia (Network 10)

SAS Australia (Seven Network)

WINNER: I’m A Celebrity … Get Me Out of Here! (Network 10)

Most Outstanding News Coverage or Public Affairs Report

Four Corners – Bursting The Canberra Bubble (ABC)

60 Minutes – ‘Nazi’s Next Door’ (9Network)

7News – War In Ukraine (Seven Network)

Insight – Intimate Terrorism (SBS)

WINNER: The Project – Brittany Higgins Interview (Network 10)

Most outstanding sports coverage

2021 AFL Grand Final (Seven Network)

2021/2022 Fox Cricket Ashes Coverage (FOXTEL)

2022 Australian Open Women’s Final (9Network)

State of Origin – Game one (9Network)

WINNER: Olympic and Paralympics Games Tokyo 2020 (Seven Network)

Most Outstanding Children’s Program

Dive Club (Network 10 and Netflix Australia)

Hardball (ABC)

Little J & Big Cuz (NITV and ABC)

Mikki Vs The World (ABC)

WINNER: Bluey (ABC)

Most Outstanding Factual or Documentary Program

Burning (Amazon Prime Video)

Firestarter – The Story of Bangarra (ABC)

See What You Made Me Do (SBS)

The School That Tried To End Racism (ABC)

WINNER: Incarceration Nation (NITV)

Seeing as the Logies are the Australian TV awards, the good news is that you can find all of these 2022 winners on Aussie networks and streaming services, so go ahead and check them out.