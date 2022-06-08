9 Tips to Make the Most of Leftover Roast Chicken, From Curries to Casseroles

There’s a lot you can do with leftover roast chicken. Whether you buy it already roasted at the supermarket or roast it yourself at home – you can get multiple meals out of one whole roast chook. Not only do leftovers make meal prepping a hell of a lot easier, but it’s also cost-effective and delicious.

What to do with last night’s roast?

Using leftover roast chicken and mayonnaise to upgrade your salad sandwich is one of the more obvious solutions. But this is your opportunity to get creative in the kitchen without the effort! (Save the Masterchef fried chicken recipes for when friends come over).

To get your creative chicken juices flowing, we’ve compiled a list of some of the best ways you can make the most out of your roast chicken. From leftover roast chicken salads, chicken curries, ramen broth, and more. Basically, that’s your lunch sorted for the week. You’re welcome.

Leftover roast chicken salad

A good salad is flavoursome and adding leftover roast chicken is a one-way ticket to flavour town. The chicken meat is already seasoned and comes off the bone easily. All you have to do is get your favourite salad combination together, shred your chicken into the bowl and voila!

Recipe: Super flavourful chicken salad

How to adapt with leftover roast chicken

Swap out leftover chicken wings for leftover roast chicken. Chicken can be added cold or warmed up in a pan. This recipe also works with leftover roast pork.

Leftover roast chicken soup casserole

Stretch your dollar even further by using the leftover chicken carcass to make chicken stock. Freeze the chicken stock so you can make chicken soup later on in the week. Combine the chicken stock with the forgotten vegetables at the back of your fridge to make a quick and easy chicken and veg soup. Go one step further and make a simple ramen broth, or if you really want to get creative, try this chicken soup casserole.

Recipe: Chicken noodle soup casserole

How to adapt with leftover roast chicken

Skip the first step of this casserole recipe by using the pre-cooked leftover chicken instead of poaching raw chicken. This recipe also works with leftover ham.

Leftover roast chicken curry

A warm curry is a great healthy lunch recipe idea. But if you don’t have time to marinate chicken or chop up cauliflower, using roast chicken leftovers is a timesaving substitute.

Recipe: Coconut Cauliflower Curry

How to adapt with leftover roast chicken

Replace cauliflower with leftover roast chicken. This recipe also works with leftover roast lamb.

What about wings?

Cold fried chicken is delicious just on its own. But chicken wings in cold noodle bowls are somethin’ else. A good noodle bowl should be loud with its flavours and adding cold chicken wings does just that. Toss the chicken with cold noodles, mix whatever vegetables you have and then just add a tasty sauce – simple!

Fry any leftover roast chicken skin

Whether fresh out of the oven or straight off the Coles rotisserie – crispy chicken skin is one of the simple pleasures in life. This is why you should save the leftover chicken skin and fry it up. You can use the crispy chicken skin to garnish salads or sprinkle it on top of risotto and pasta for an extra kick.

How long can leftover chicken stay in the fridge?

It’s important to know just how long roast chicken can last in the fridge. Chicken is one meat you don’t want to mess with when it comes to salmonella poisoning. There are a lot of variables when it comes to determining how long you can safely refrigerate cooked chicken. But as a general rule of thumb cooked chicken shouldn’t be left in the fridge for more than three to four days.

Can you freeze leftover chicken?

You can freeze your leftover chicken but you need to make sure it is stored correctly. After cooking chicken, immediately store any extras in an airtight food storage container. When stored securely, cooked chicken can spend four months in the freezer before it’s past its prime.

