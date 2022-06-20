Still Working From Your Bed? Koala’s EOFY Sale Has 25% Off Including Actual Desks

One of the best parts about this time of year, aside from finally getting all your tax back, is that all our favourite brands and retailers usually treat us to some epic EOFY sales — one of which is our friends (read: sleep experts) over at Koala. Now, we doubt you need an introduction to Koala mattresses at this stage, but they’re the company that ships the iconic mattresses in manageable boxes. You know the ones that spring open as soon as you slice the plastic open?

What you might not know, though, is that the Australian bed brand also sells a bunch of other stuff, too. We’re talking epic couches, desks, linen and more.

So, if you’re in the market for a mattress or some much-needed furniture this EOFY, look no further than Koala who are slinging up to 25% off sitewide from now (June 20) until Thursday (June 30). That’s a whole 11 days to shop the mammoth sale!

So, let’s unpack what exactly is on offer for Koala’s mattress and furniture sale, shall we?

Starting in the lounge room, you can finally get some cash (aka $269) off Koala’s famous sofa bed, which’ll make you the resident hostess with the mostess. Trust us, your guests will thank you for this one. Not only is it super comfortable, but you can go from sitting to snoozing in mere minutes.

If you need a sofa without the bed, Koala’s also wiped a cool $299.80 off its three-seat lounging sofa and $99.75 off the Round Coaster coffee table to go with it.

Now on to the bedroom…

You can save $439.78 on Koala’s award-winning Calm As Queen Mattress, and better yet, $164.85 off the Timber Bed Base if you nab that one as well.

Oh, and you can also score the Soul Mate King Mattress for a really nice $724.75 off. We recommend pairing it with a neat French Linen sheet set going for almost $90 off if you want to spoil yourself a lil’ further with your tax return.

Clearly feeling super generous, our sleep experts are also offering discounts on their home office range, so if your workplace is following a hybrid WFH model, you can sort yourself out with $125.80 off a sturdy desk and $99.80 on a comfy office chair.

As per Koala’s policy, all the products will also come with that nice risk-free 120-night trial and fast, fuss-free delivery for metro areas, so you can test and try their product from the comfort of your own home.

You can check out more of Koala’s EOFY mattress and furniture sales here. You can also shop a bunch of other fashion, beauty and homeware EOFY sales here, too.