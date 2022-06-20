Everything You Need to Know About Kin Fertility’s New Prenatal Vitamins

If you’re looking to start your pregnancy journey, or have recently fallen pregnant, you’re probably feeling overwhelmed by the amount of information out there for soon-to-be parents. One of the main things that typically causes discourse in the early days of pregnancy is whether or not you should be taking a prenatal vitamin.

A prenatal vitamin is typically advised by health professionals when a woman experiences consistent nausea or vomiting during pregnancy. When overcome with things like morning sickness, many women tend to eat less, which can lead them to be at risk of becoming nutrient deficient. That’s where a prenatal vitamin comes in, to help ensure a woman is getting the correct nutritional needs throughout pregnancy.

The question then isn’t should you be taking one, it’s which one is going to work best for you? Cue Australian startup, Kin Fertility. Kin decided to formulate its own prenatal vitamin that is designed specifically to support the baby’s growth and to replenish mum’s nutrient deficits during the pregnancy period.

The Kin Prenatal is formulated with 12 highly bioavailable forms of clinically-backed ingredients (read: how easily the body can use the nutrients) that are essential for bub’s growth and mum’s nutrition. Kin’s Prenatal also aims to reduce all the side effects that women typically experience from traditional prenatal vitamins. It does this by omitting any nasties such as GMO ingredients, artificial colours, major allergens and excess ingredients that the body struggles to absorb.

When formulating the prenatal, Kin also looked at some of the most common pain points women have when it comes to prenatal vitamins and addressed these issues in its formula.

For example, at least one in three people have a common genetic variant (known as the MTHFR gene) that makes it difficult to absorb folic acid (the most sought-after ingredient in prenatal vitamins), so Kin uses an activated form of folic acid called methylated folate. By using methylated folate, Kin’s prenatal allows people to reap the critical benefits which include assisting healthy red blood cell production and supporting healthy foetal development.

A lot of women (approx. 38%) also suffer from anaemia, and during pregnancy, your body needs up to 300% more iron, so the Kin prenatal is formulated with a bioavailable form of iron called ferrochel is more easily absorbed by the body. And, unlike many other iron supplements on the market, this one won’t make you constipated.

The last ingredient that’s important to point out is choline. Approximately 90%–95% of pregnant women consume less choline than the adequate intake during pregnancy. It’s also not found in traditional prenatal vitamins, despite being a critical vitamin for a baby’s brain development. The Kin prenatal contains choline in its most absorbable form (the bitartrate salt form) which is easier for the body to utilise than pure choline.

Alongside a prenatal vitamin for women, Kin has also formulated a postnatal vitamin and a male prenatal all in the most optimal and bioavailable nutrient forms.

