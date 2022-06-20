Level Up Your Life

Everything You Need to Know About Kin Fertility’s New Prenatal Vitamins

Bree Grant

Published 34 mins ago: June 20, 2022 at 4:37 pm -
Filed to:fertility
Kin Fertilitypregnancyvitamins
Everything You Need to Know About Kin Fertility’s New Prenatal Vitamins
Image: Kin Fertility
At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

If you’re looking to start your pregnancy journey, or have recently fallen pregnant, you’re probably feeling overwhelmed by the amount of information out there for soon-to-be parents. One of the main things that typically causes discourse in the early days of pregnancy is whether or not you should be taking a prenatal vitamin.

A prenatal vitamin is typically advised by health professionals when a woman experiences consistent nausea or vomiting during pregnancy. When overcome with things like morning sickness, many women tend to eat less, which can lead them to be at risk of becoming nutrient deficient. That’s where a prenatal vitamin comes in, to help ensure a woman is getting the correct nutritional needs throughout pregnancy.

READ MORE
Apple Fitness+ Has Added New Beginner, Pregnancy and Senior-Focused Workouts

The question then isn’t should you be taking one, it’s which one is going to work best for you? Cue Australian startup, Kin Fertility. Kin decided to formulate its own prenatal vitamin that is designed specifically to support the baby’s growth and to replenish mum’s nutrient deficits during the pregnancy period.

Kin Fertility prenatal vitamin
Image: Kin

The Kin Prenatal is formulated with 12 highly bioavailable forms of clinically-backed ingredients (read: how easily the body can use the nutrients) that are essential for bub’s growth and mum’s nutrition. Kin’s Prenatal also aims to reduce all the side effects that women typically experience from traditional prenatal vitamins. It does this by omitting any nasties such as GMO ingredients, artificial colours, major allergens and excess ingredients that the body struggles to absorb.

When formulating the prenatal, Kin also looked at some of the most common pain points women have when it comes to prenatal vitamins and addressed these issues in its formula.

For example, at least one in three people have a common genetic variant (known as the MTHFR gene) that makes it difficult to absorb folic acid (the most sought-after ingredient in prenatal vitamins), so Kin uses an activated form of folic acid called methylated folate. By using methylated folate, Kin’s prenatal allows people to reap the critical benefits which include assisting healthy red blood cell production and supporting healthy foetal development.

Kin Fertility prenatal vitamin
Image: Kin

A lot of women (approx. 38%) also suffer from anaemia, and during pregnancy, your body needs up to 300% more iron, so the Kin prenatal is formulated with a bioavailable form of iron called ferrochel is more easily absorbed by the body. And, unlike many other iron supplements on the market, this one won’t make you constipated.

The last ingredient that’s important to point out is choline. Approximately 90%–95% of pregnant women consume less choline than the adequate intake during pregnancy. It’s also not found in traditional prenatal vitamins, despite being a critical vitamin for a baby’s brain development. The Kin prenatal contains choline in its most absorbable form (the bitartrate salt form) which is easier for the body to utilise than pure choline.

Alongside a prenatal vitamin for women, Kin has also formulated a postnatal vitamin and a male prenatal all in the most optimal and bioavailable nutrient forms.

You can try the Kin prenatal vitamins for a one-off purchase of $45, or subscribe and save up to $19. If you do opt for the subscription model, you can cancel at any time.

If you’re interested in learning more about Kin’s prenatal vitamin, you can check out the Kin website here.

More From Lifehacker Australia

About the Author

Bree Grant

Bree (aka @_breegrant) has been playing with beauty products since she was tall enough to reach her mothers makeup bag. She lives for testing out products before they hit shelves and has been known to put her body on the line for a sex toy review or two. (Someones gotta do it?!) When she’s not busy being the E-Commerce Editor at PEDESTRIAN.TV, and the Australian versions of VICE, Refinery29, Business Insider, Gizmodo, Lifehacker and Kotaku, she’s usually at the beach attempting to live out her Blue Crush dreams, shell necklace included.

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Lifehacker to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.