Don’t Let Your Plant Baby Down With the Wrong Pot

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

One of the greatest trends born out of the initial COVID-19 lockdown experience was that everyone went gangbusters for indoor plants. We know because it happened to us, too. If you’ve also been consumed by a desire to transform your home into an indoor rainforest, you’ll probably be aware that one of the more annoying steps in adopting new indoor plants is finding the right pots.

You need to consider size, water drainage, positioning, style and price (these guys can get expensive) when making a choice and if you select the wrong pot for your indoor plant, the consequences could be dire.

We’ve done some digging to help you in the quest to select the perfect pot for your newly-purchased plant baby. Here are the key rules to keep in mind.

Materials matter

When considering which kind of indoor plant pot to take home, materials may not come to mind immediately but it’s a pretty significant element to consider. Depending on what you choose, the weight of the pot will vary, as will the durability, Bunnings shares on its website.

Perhaps more significantly, The Sill writes that the material you choose will influence how porous the pot is, meaning the rate at which it dries will differ. It states ceramics like terracotta and wood dry faster and more evenly than plastic, as an example.

Don’t forget drainage

A huge chunk of the health problems indoor plants experience (in our experience at least) come from drowning those babies. Too much moisture spells trouble for your little green friends, so you want to be careful when it comes to drainage.

Pots with a drainage hole help or, as The Sill writes, “You can also line the bottom of the planter with lava rocks or similar to create crevices for excess water to drain into”.

We have a whole guide on overwatering plants here if you need it, too.

Does your indoor plant pot measure up?

Once you know what kind of pot you need, your next step is choosing the correct size. Bunnings’ website notes that you must allow enough room for the plant to grow, but not so much that the plant is swallowed by the pot.

The Sill recommends you choose a pot that’s a couple of inches larger than your indoor plant’s original home.

How do I pot my indoor plant?

It’s important you re-pot new plants (or plants that have outgrown their homes) in order to give them some fresh soil, and enough space to grow to a healthy size. If you’re unsure how to start the process, both Bunnings and The Sill have video guides on repotting plants here and here.

In a nutshell, you want to:

Gently remove your indoor plant from its pot (use gloves!) Separate any tangled up roots Add a base layer of potting mix to the pot (I always do about a third of the pot full, personally but check if you’re unsure) Pop your plant in, then fill the pot with potting mix and pack it in tightly Water your plant and let it live its best life

Where can I buy indoor plant pots?

There are loads of retailers online now when it comes to indoor plant pots, but here are some suggestions to kick your search off with.

Adairs has a lovely range available. Check out this Pleat Rose Pot as a start.

You can shop more pots from Adairs here.

Amazon stocks loads of options, too. Take a peek at this Findlay&Co. Pot.

You can shop more pots from Amazon here.

Etsy also has a huge selection of pots available. We quite like this hand-painted Lilac Sunflower pot.

You can shop more pots from Etsy here.

Flower Power and Bunnings also have a giant range of indoor plant pot options, so a visit to either of these spots will surely land you whatever you need.

This article has been updated since its original publish date.