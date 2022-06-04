How to Make a Spotify Playlist Sorted by BPM

Have you ever been on a run or exercising but the vibes of your Spotify playlist have been way off? Maybe you’ve just been looking for music that will hype you up to clean the house. Either way, you’ve probably been trying to find out how to sort your Spotify playlist by BPM (beats per minute, in case you were wondering).

If that’s the case then look no further because we’ve got you covered.

That’s right, we are going to give you a step-by-step guide on how to perfectly curate your Spotify playlist as sorted by whatever BPM you desire.

And yes, you are more than welcome to create a playlist sorted by BPM that is perfect for you know, other physical activities.

Let’s jump in shall we?

How to make a Spotify playlist sorted by BPM

Make a Spotify playlist

I mean, this should go without saying.

To start off you’re going to have to create a new playlist on Spotify and add whichever artist/album you want.

It’s important to note that not every song is going to make the final playlist so don’t spend too much time meticulously adding songs. It’s best to just add either an entire artist’s discography or several albums you know you like.

For this demo I used an album I love to run to which is Doja Cat’s Planet Her, which in my humble opinion is one of the best albums ever made.

Although it’s got pretty much every vibe you could possibly want, some of the songs are a bit slower and the beat isn’t that great to run to.

In this case, I want to create a playlist with songs from the album with at least 100 BPM so it has good momentum to run to.

Head to Spotify ‘sort your music’ page

After you’ve created the playlist with songs that you wish to narrow down, head over here to Spotify’s ‘sort your music‘ page.

Once you’re here, click ‘Login with Spotify’ and, you know, log in.

From there you’ll be taken to a page where you can see all your playlists on your Spotify account. Choose the one you wanted to sort per BPM.

Organise your Spotify playlist per BPM

You should be able to see your playlist with all your songs in it. Next to all your songs you’ll see all the various details from the BPM to the valence score (how happy or sad the song sounds).

At the top of this page you should see a bar where you can input the minimum and maximum BPM you want for the playlist.

For this tutorial I just used a range from 100-150 BPM to make sure I’m capturing the more upbeat songs from the album.

After you’ve chosen your desired BPM range, click ‘save new playlist’ in the upper right corner.

Head back to Spotify

Once you’ve saved the new playlist head back to Spotify where you should see a new playlist pop up. Click on that, and there you have it, your very own Spotify playlist sorted by BPM.

Of course, you can go into the playlist and take out any songs you don’t like or any double ups that might be there.

While this might be a bit tedious, it’s still super helpful. It would be a cool feature for Spotify to add in-app, allowing you to see the BPM of each song so you can make an organic playlist based off that. But this will do.

I also have a Spotify premium account, so I’m not entirely sure if this feature will work for people with the basic account but it’s worth a try. I’m sure you could even hook your BPM Spotify playlist up to your Roblox account so you can game with intense music in the background.

Happy listening!