How to Create a Spotify ‘Iceberg’

Let’s be honest: One reason we love sharing our Spotify listening data is for the competition. There are apps that help flaunt off your eclectic library or prove you’re among a band’s highest listener percentage, but now you can display the depths of your obscure music tastes by creating a Spotify Iceberg thanks to the Icebergify web app.

The Spotify Iceberg borrows the “Iceberg Theory” meme format, which is often used on social media, Reddit, and YouTube videos to show how deep a particular topic goes, with the lesser-known or hyper-specific information showing up further down the image. The Icebergify webapp does the same thing to your Spotify listening history, ranking the bands you listen to by their popularity; the deeper down the iceberg’s strata you go, the more obscure the band or artist is.

And as we all know, there’s nothing music nerds love more than proving they listen to the most hidden gems no one else knows about.

How to make and share your own Spotify Iceberg

Open the Icebergify website on your phone or desktop browser. Click “create yours,” then sign in with your Spotify account. Give the app permission to read your listening history when prompted. Note that Icebergify is a third-party app created by independent web developer Akshay Raj, meaning it’s not officially affiliated with Spotify. The app only scrapes your listening data (which Spotify normally collects and shares with its advertising partners anyway, unless you turn it off), but you should skip Spotify Iceberg if you don’t want to share your listening history with anyone. After you give the app permission to see your listening history, wait a moment while the data is collected and turned into an iceberg. We noticed the app sometimes returns a “500 Internal Error” page, but if that happens just refresh and try again (it may take a few attempts before it works). Also note that a blank section means you don’t listen to bands at that popularity range.

Once your Spotify Iceberg is done, you can copy and save the image, take a screenshot, and share it with your friends and followers.

[Mashable]