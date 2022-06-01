How to Breathe New Life Into Sad, Soggy Salad Leaves

Ever taken salad leaves or vegetables out of the fridge, only to find they have become a soft, soggy pile of mush? It’s the absolute worst, isn’t it? Well, thanks to former MasterChef Australia contestant Matt Landmark (who was sadly eliminated after a Messina pressure test), we now have a hack that’ll help save your wilted salad and soft veggies.

MasterChef at Home: How to save your wilted salad and soft vegetables

Time: Roughly 15 minutes to refresh salad leaves, up to an hour to refresh more sturdy veggies.

What you’ll need:

Your old wilted salad leaves – such as iceberg lettuce, or vegetables that are going soft (carrots, potatoes, etc)

A bowl

Some ice cold water

Directions for saving your wilted salad and soft vegetables:

Remove any unwanted leaves/parts of your salad and veggies by separating them by hand or with a knife. Fill a large bowl with water and ice so that it’s well chilled. Submerge your salad leaves or vegetables in the ice water, and keep them submerged until they are crisp once again. This can take anywhere between 15-60 minutes for most things.

Why does this hack work?

Landmark explained over email that:

“As the vegetables/salad sit in your fridge or cupboard, their cells start to dehydrate as their roots are no longer able to take up water – this is why they start to go soft or wilt. Leaving them to soak in ice-cold water, rehydrates the cells and helps to return them to a crisp and crunchy texture!”

If you’d rather just throw your soft vegetables into a dish to put them to use as is, you can check out this clever little recipe next. You can also try one of these tasty, thick soup recipes if that’s your speed.

For more MasterChef recipes to try after these potato scones, check out this one-pot braised potato dish or fried chicken next.