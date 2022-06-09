Hisense’s 2022 TV Range Is Easy on the Eyes and on the Wallet

We’ve all become pretty attached to our TVs over the past couple of years at home, but if you’re thinking now is the time to upgrade then you might want to take a look at Hisense’s 2022 TV lineup.

Hisense may be the underdog in the TV world when compared with the likes of LG or Samsung, but there’s no denying its new TV range packs a punch. The electronics manufacturer has managed to pack bigger sizes, more innovations and competitive pricing into its 2022 lineup of televisions.

There are ULED, OLED and Mini-LED screens available and having seen some of these bad boys up close, I can confirm they’re definitely easy on the eyes.

Hisense 2022 Australian TV range

What features are new?

Hisense has made a few tweaks to its lineup of ULEDs, which is basically Hisense’s term for a television that includes a package of features like quantum dot colour, 4K resolution, Dolby Vision and Atmos and full-array local dimming.

Also, now standard as part of ULED in 2022 is HDMI 2.1 features and gaming features like 120Hz refresh rates.

OLED is also returning to Hisense’s Australian TV range in 2022. Two models, the X8HAU and X9HAU, will be offered with the latter providing 360-degree audio thanks to its sonic screen and up-firing speakers.

I saw the X8HAU in person at Hisense’s TV launch and have to say, this thing is stunning. In the brief time I had with it I couldn’t look away.

Mini-LED TVs are also an option this year for those wanting the same level of quality as an OLED but a brighter picture.

Hisense is also offering an updated version of its TriChroma Laser TV, which is a 120-inch projector that will turn your home into a cinema.

Hisense’s proprietary OS VIDAA is getting an update across the whole lineup. VIDAA U6 brings new apps like Apple TV+ and Disney+ and a new companion app allows your smartphone to replace your TV remote.

If you’re a bit confused by all that, check out a breakdown of each Hisense TV and its features below.

Hisense TVs in 2022: Australian pricing and release dates

Ok, let’s get to the important stuff. How affordable are these swish new TVs really?

As usual, Hisense undercuts its competitors by a reasonable margin. The ULED range starts at $1,499 and offers between 55-inches to a whopping 98-inches. From there you’re looking at $1,999 for a Mini-LED or $2,799 for an OLED.

Here’s a full breakdown of the prices:

U7HAU (ULED) 55-inches – $1,499

U7HAU (ULED) 65-inches – $1,899

U7HAU (ULED) 75-inches – $2,499

U7HAU (ULED) 85-inches – $3,999

U7HAU (ULED) 98-inches – $7,999

U8HAU (Mini-LED) 55-inches – $1,999

U8HAU (Mini-LED) 65-inches – $2,499

U8HAU (Mini-LED) 75-inches – $3,499

U9HAU (Mini-LED) 65-inches – $2,799

U9HAU (Mini-LED) 75-inches – $3,999

X8HAU (OLED) 55-inches – $2,799

X8HAU (OLED) 65-inches – $3,999

X9HAU (OLED) 65-inches – $4,299

The 2022 ULED range will be available from June onwards, the Mini-LED range from July onwards and the OLED televisions from August onwards in Australia.

Read more about Hisense’s new TVs over on the website.