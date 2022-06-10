How to Properly Freeze Soup in Perfect Portions

Now that it’s started to get real chilly, real fast, it’s time to start getting your soup ingredients out. The trick is to make big batches, so you’ve always got something warm and nutritious at your disposal — especially considering you can freeze most soups for up to three months. That’s enough to last you until spring!

The only downside to freezing soup is that sometimes when you defrost it, it can taste a little funny. However, if you know before you start cooking that you’re going to freeze it, there are a few things you can do to ensure it tastes as good as the day it was made. Read on for our helpful tips.

While you’re cooking

Skip the dairy

Dairy tends to separate and become a little chunky when frozen and reheated. So it’s best to avoid freezing soups that contain it.

Separate grains and pasta

Sadly, any kind of pasta and grains that are in a soup will soak up the liquid and soften as they freeze, so it’s best to avoid freezing soup that contains those. If you do prefer your soup with pasta or grains, cook them al dente, freeze them separately from the soup and combine when serving.

Try to keep the veggies al dente

Kind of like your pasta and grains, you should cook your vegetables al dente, this way they’ll stay firm when you freeze them and won’t overcook when you reheat them.

After cooking

Let it cool

If you put hot soup in your freezer directly after cooking, it can thaw your already-frozen food — and nobody wants that. Let your soup cool to room temperature before moving it into a freezer container. After that, you should place it in the fridge to cool even further before putting it in the freezer. A few steps, we know, but it’s worth it. One way to speed up the process is by dividing soup into smaller portions… more on that later.

Portions are key

By turning your big batch of soup into convenient grab-and-go meals, you make life easier for yourself and free up some room in your freezer. But how do you freeze soup in individual portions? *Soup trays have entered the chat*. Soup trays are silicone trays that you can portion out and freeze your soups in. Similar to an ice tray, the silicone allows for the soup to expand as it freezes and you can stack the trays easily. Just be careful not to overfill your soup cubes! They’re also great to pop out as you need them and heat up your soup.

If you haven’t heard of soup trays? Don’t worry, we’ve rounded up a range of them worth investing in for winter.

The best trays for freezing soups

Souper Cubes Extra-Large Silicone Freezer Tray

Souper Cubes’ extra-large silicone freezer tray makes freezing super simple. Each compartment has fill lines so you can freeze one cup, two cups, 250 millilitres, or 500 millilitres of soup. The individually segmented compartments also allow for easy removal of the frozen cubes. It also comes with a steel-reinforced rim that allows you to handle the tray with confidence as you transport it to the freezer. The snug-fitting lid keeps also keeps out freezer odours, freezer burn and allows for easy stacking.

Where to buy: eBay ($65.36), Amazon ($80.98)

PrepWorks Freezer Pod

These freezer pods allow you to make and store perfect portions of soup to reheat later. The freezer pods also feature resealable silicone lids that allow for expansion when freezing to avoid mess and reduce freezer burn. They have a capacity of four servings per tray.

Where to buy: eBay ($23.96 with code ‘AFTERPAY10’), Amazon ($24)

Silicone Freezer Trays

BPA-free, microwave safe and dishwasher safe, this multipurpose silicone tray can hold up to one cup of soup, stew, leftovers or even icy pole mixture (for those summer days) per mould. The bendable silicone casing also makes it super user-friendly to pop out each serving with ease, leaving the rest intact and safe to put back into the freezer. Similar to the other options, this baby comes with a removable lid to avoid freezer burn, too.

Where to buy: eBay ($24.19)

Webake Silicone Freezer Tray with Lid

This silicone freezing tray is great for storing broth, spaghetti sauce, pesto, salsa and of course, soup. Each individual compartment has four fill lines — 1 cup, 1/2 cup, 250 ml, and 125 ml. It’s great for meal prepping. It also comes with a clear tight lid, so you don’t have to worry about freezer burn while also making the container stackable.

Where to buy: Amazon ($34.69)

Bangp Extra-Large Silicone Freezing Tray with Lid

Bangp one-cup freezer trays are made of professional quality, food-grade silicone and are BPA-free, so they’re safe to make and store various kinds of foods in. They’re strong, flexible and durable. Each compartment has four fill lines — 1/2 cup, one cup, 125 mL, and 250 mL, making portioning simple. Each tray holds four cups and is perfect for storing and freezing soup.

Where to buy: Amazon ($39.72)