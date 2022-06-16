Clean Up This EOFY With up to $400 off Dyson’s Cordless Vacuums

If you’re one of those people who absolutely despises lugging around one of those old-fashioned vacuum cleaners (read: the ones that get tangled on every turn and lose suction after three uses), but can’t stand to feel crumbs and dirt underfoot, boy do we have some good news for you. Dyson is currently having a huge sale and offering up to $400 off RRP on some of their most popular stick vacuums to celebrate the end of the financial year.

So if you’ve never had the spare cash to invest in a Dyson but have yearned for their supreme sucking abilities — now’s the time to get your hands on one of the below great Dyson sales. We can’t think of a better way to spend your tax return?!

Here’s a quick glimpse at what’s on offer:

Keep reading to shop those hefty discounts on the Dyson V7 Motorhead, the V8, and the V10 Absolute+.

Dyson V7 Motorhead vacuum was $599, now $399

The Dyson V7 motorhead is Dyson’s lightest cord-free vacuum that offers 30-minutes of fade-free suction. It also comes with a docking station, a no-touch bin emptying system and a direct drive cleaner head.

Dyson V8 Vaccum was $799 now $499

This will have the hairballs that have accumulated in the corner of your bathroom gone in a jiffy (sorry for being gross) with its powerful suction for versatile cleaning. This model has around 40-minutes of suction time and comes with a cleaner head and six different tools.

Dyson V10 Absolute+ vacuum was $1,199, now $799

With slightly more suction power than the Dyson V8 Motorhead, this bad boy is the optimal choice for a home that requires a bit more of a deep clean — particularly if you have pets or kids. You also don’t have to worry about tripping over cords or lumping around big units either because Dyson’s engineered this V10 Absolute+ to last for up to 60 minutes of fade-free suction without you having to plug anything in.

Along with some epic deals on vacuums, Dyson is also slinging some free gifts your way when you purchase some of its other best-selling products.

Gotta love a Dyson sale!

