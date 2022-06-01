Do Not Eat Any of These Products That Contain Peanut Butter, FDA Says

Following the recent recall of 49 Jif peanut butter products thought to be linked to a Salmonella outbreak, several companies that use the peanut butter in their snacks and desserts have issued their own recalls, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

At this point, it’s unclear whether anyone has gotten sick after eating one of the newly recalled snacks or desserts containing Jif peanut butter (and potentially, Salmonella), but you don’t want to chance it. Here’s what to know about this round of recalls.

Which products are being recalled now?

Here’s where it gets a little tricky. Unlike the J.M. Smucker Company’s initial recall — which only included different varieties and sizes of Jif peanut butter — this time around, there are several separate recalls from multiple companies.

So instead of having one FDA recall notice listing all the recalled products, you’d need to go to the agency’s recalls page and look for the company that makes the snack containing Jif peanut butter.

While there are too many items to list individually, here’s a rundown of the companies that have issued recalls for products containing Jif peanut butter:

Del Monte

Fresh Del Monte is recalling fresh-cut fruit and vegetable products containing ready-to-eat Jif peanut butter dip. The UPC codes and best-by dates for all the recalled products are listed here. They were sold in retailers nationwide as both Del Monte brand products, as well as in 7-Eleven, Get Go, and Circle K retailers as in-house brands.

Albertsons, Safeway, Jewel-Osco, and other supermarket house brands

A variety of ready-to-eat snacks and desserts — including apple slices and celery with peanut butter — are part of a recall from Albertsons, and applies to all the supermarket chain stores under their umbrella. These include: Albertsons, Safeway, Lucky, Haggen, Carrs-Safeway, Eagle, Tom Thumb, United, Amigos, Market Street, Albertsons Market, Andronico’s Community Markets, Vons, Pak ‘N Save, Shaw’s, Star Market, Randalls, Vons, Jewel-Osco, ACME, King’s and Balducci’s.

Fudgeamentals

Fudgeamentals is recalling multiple fudge products sold under the Fudgeamentals and Walmart brands nationwide.

Coblentz Chocolate Company

Coblentz Chocolate Company is recalling multiple products that were made using Jif peanut butter and sold nationwide.

Country Fresh

Country Fresh is recalling a variety of fruit snack trays and fruit snack cups containing recalled Jif peanut butter.

The snacks were sold in various retailers including Wegman’s and Giant in the following states: Alabama, Connecticut, Delaware, Georgia, Florida, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, North Carolina, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, Vermont, Washington, D.C., and West Virginia.

The products included in the recall are all listed here, and come in a clear, square, or round plastic package, marked with a “best by” date printed on the label.

Garden Cut

Garden Cut is recalling celery and apple snacks containing 19.84 g cups of Jif peanut butter, sold in retailers in Kentucky, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Ohio, West Virginia, and Wisconsin.

Wawa

According to an announcement from the gas station chain, Wawa only carried two products containing Jif peanut butter (listed below), and removed them from shelves on May 21.

Wawa Apple & Peanut Butter Dipper 4.9 oz (all codes) – All Wawa Stores

JIF Creamy Peanut Butter 453.59 g | UPC: 00051500255162 | Lot codes: 1274425 thru 2140425

Cargill

The company has recalled select lots of Milk and Dark Chocolate Covered Peanut Butter Ritz Crackers, Peanut Butter Meltaways, Peanut Butter Eggs, and Fudge sold locally through the Wilbur Chocolate Retail Store in Pennsylvania and online at Wilburbuds.com.

Fresh Seasons

Taher Inc. is recalling its 178.60 g packages of Fresh Seasons Power Packs distributed in Minnesota and Western Wisconsin in retail stores and vending machines. The product comes in a clear plastic package marked with lot numbers 135-142 on the bottom, and expiration dates ranging from May 24 to May 31.

Rich’s Peanut Butter Cups

The Albanese Confectionery Group, Inc. is recalling two Rich’s Peanut Butter Cups products that contain Jif peanut butter and were sold in retailers nationwide. The products and retailers affected can be found here.

A G Specialty Foods

A G Specialty Foods has issued a recall for four of its products — including snack packs and peanut butter sandwiches — that contain Jif peanut butter. They have a shelf life of seven to 14 days, and were distributed in Oregon and Washington to retailers and foodservice companies from May 11 through May 23 with Lot Codes from 129 to 141.

Mary’s Harvest

Mary’s Harvest Fresh Foods Inc. is recalling celery and apple snacks containing 42.52 g cups of Jif peanut butter, sold in retailers in Oregon and Washington.

Giant Eagle

The supermarket chain is recalling multiple bakery items containing peanut butter sold at three Pennsylvania supermarkets in Ebensburg, Indiana, and Northern Cambria.

Quick Chek

Safeway Fresh Foods has recalled Quick Chek branded Apple and Peanut Butter Snack trays sold in New Jersey.

Euphoria Chocolate

The Euphoria Chocolate Company is recalling four products containing Jif peanut butter and sold in Oregon.

What to do if you’ve purchased the recalled products

Throughout all of these recall notices, the FDA has made one thing clear: Do not eat any of these products. Instead, throw them out, and then sanitize any surfaces they’ve touched. Each of the companies listed above has their own refund process, so check the relevant recall notice to find out how to get yours.