Buy These Adapters Instead of Apple’s $59 USB-C Dual Charger

When you’re travelling or out and about, a single USB-C adaptor is never enough. You probably need at least two USB-C ports — one for your iPhone and the other to charge your MacBook, iPad, or other peripherals. While you can get a plethora of third-party multi-port chargers, Apple has never made one — until now.

Apple currently offers two dual-port USB-C chargers that support charging up to 35W (on both ports). They come in two sizes (standard, and compact) and they both costs $US59 ($82). That’s too much. Buy something else instead.

What do you get with Apple’s dual USB-C adaptor?

Image: Apple

What you get, for your $US59 ($82), is a solidify made, nicely designed adaptor that will work reliably with all your Apple devices. The best part about this charger is that it doesn’t discriminate between two ports. You’ll get full 35W output in both (something not all third-party chargers can pull off).

If you connect two devices, the power is split between two devices in a rather elegant manner. Apple’s support page provides the following examples:

If you connect a Mac notebook and an iPhone or iPad, each device receives up to 17.5W.

If you connect an iPhone and an iPad, each device receives up to 17.5W.

If you connect a Mac notebook or iPhone and an Apple Watch or AirPods, the Mac notebook or iPhone receives up to 27.5W and the Apple Watch or AirPods receive up to 7.5W.

And that’s it, really. This is not a super fast nor versatile Gallium Nitride (GaN) power adaptor, nor is it cheap. If it’s paramount that your power adapters are made by Apple themselves, you now have an option to carry one brick instead of two. But you can get more bang for less buck by choosing a third-party alternative.

Cheaper and better alternatives to Apple’s dual-port adaptor

If you don’t want to spend so much money, or if you want a higher capacity adaptor, or if you just don’t like rewarding Apple for its overpriced accessories, there are a couple of options for you.

This is a three-port charger with two USB-C ports and one USB-A port. This is a GaN charger which means it’s a high capacity, yet still compact (it weighs only 110 grams). It will easily fast charge your iPhone, with enough power left to charge an iPad Pro or a MacBook. The USB-C ports can output up to 65W on a single charging mode, while the USB-A port supports 30W charging.

RAVpower is a popular maker of power adapters and it has a huge line of GaN chargers you should look into. It has various dual, triple, and quadruple port chargers, with power outputs ranging between 30W and 120W. Our favourite is the $US40 ($56) two-port 65W USB-C charger with a 45W and 20W split (perfect for charing a MacBook and iPhone together at high speed).

It’s a similar story with Anker, arguably the best third-party manufacturer when it comes to iPhone accessories. Their 40W dual USB-C charger costs just $US28 ($39). And if you don’t mind spending around $US50 ($69), you get a 65W GaN dual-port charger with a 45W and 20W split.