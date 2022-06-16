The Top NBN 50 Deals in Australia Right Now

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

NBN 50 plans tend to be the Goldilocks option when it comes to Australian internet, balancing speed and value. You get a big speed boost when compared to the bad old days of ADSL, and the monthly bill is a bit more palatable than an NBN 100 plan. For many, they’re just right.

As it stands, $70 per month is about the average for a full-price NBN 50 plan, and discounts can bring it even lower. In some cases, you can spend less than $55 per month. With that in mind, we’re going to look at some of the best NBN 50 deals around right now.

Superloop currently has one of the deepest discounts on NBN 50 plans, where you’ll spend $53.95 per month for your first six months and $69.95 per month thereafter. This offer only runs until June 30.

SpinTel’s NBN 50 plan is 5 cents per month more expensive in the short term, but a better deal at full price. You’re looking at $54 per month for your first six months and $64.95 per month thereafter. $64.95 is about as cheap as full-price NBN 50 plans.

Tangerine is a hair behind, where you’ll be up for $54.90 per month for the first six months and $69.90 per month thereafter. In addition to being contract-free, Tangerine also has a 14-day risk-free trial. If you’re not happy during your first two weeks, you can leave and get your plan fees refunded. Just be aware that you can’t get a refund for your modem if you purchase one through Tangerine, but it will work with any other NBN provider.

Exetel is running an all but identical offer – you’ll pay $54.95 per month for your first six months, and $69.95 per month thereafter.

These plans are all contract-free, so you can always leave when your discount expires and swap to another discounted plan. Changing providers every six months is the best option for keeping your NBN bill as low as possible.

Promotional discounts aren’t your only option for saving money. Vodafone’s NBN 50 plan will normally set you back $80 per month, but that drops down to $65 per month if you’ve got a postpaid mobile plan with the telco.

Vodafone NBN plans are contract-free. Be aware that if you opt for Vodafone’s optional 4G backup modem, you’ll pay an extra $5 per month, and you’ll need to pay a prorated modem fee you leave in your first 24 months. This is equivalent to $7.50 per month left in your two-year term.

Similarly, MATE typically charges $69 per month for an NBN 50 plan. If you also sign-up for one of its SIM-only mobile plans, you’ll save $10 per month off your total bill. MATE mobile plans start at $20 per month with a 10GB allowance, and are powered by the Telstra network. The $25 per month option with 20GB is a better pick, however. The plan also includes a free subscription to music streaming service Tidal. If you use the promo code MATE100 before June 30, you’ll get a $100 credit, which gets you your first month free.

Lastly, if you’re keen to try Telstra’s budget brand Belong, you’ll nab $80 of mobile credit in case you want to move your number across too. Belong’s NBN 50 plan is billed at $65 per month for your first year with the promo code FIVEOFF. You’ll then pay $70 per month thereafter. Both Belong NBN and mobile plans are contract-free.

Alex Choros is Managing Editor at WhistleOut, Australia’s phone and internet comparison website.

This article has been updated since its original publish date.